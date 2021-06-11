Duplicate Bridge: June 12, 2021

Still being held online, the Longest Day, the ACBL’s summer solstice fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease research, takes place next Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, through virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. Extra master points will be awarded. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
• • •
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday, except Friday, when the time has been moved up to 9:50 a.m. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday, except Friday. The club also takes part in ACBL special games. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of May 31 to June 6
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 60.68%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 58.86%; Rivona Ehrenreich and partner, 55%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 53.64%; east-west, Hannah Weinberg and Judith Babat, 61.59%; Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 58.64%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.95%; Judith Duberstein and Susan Levy, 51.82%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Martha and John Welte, 61.25%; Meg Klamp and Chris Urbanek, 57.50%; Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 53.75%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Gary Keenan and Jim Hassett, 70%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 63.33%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 59.58%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 54.58%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 53.75%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Violet Makhija and Usha Khurana, 57.14%; Linda Henschel and John Marvin, 54.76%; Martha and John Welte, 54.17%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 51.19%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joe Rooney and Joe Miranda, 62%; Jane Larcom and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 58%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 56%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 65.28%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 61.11%; Sushil Amlani and Madhav Deshmukh, 56.25%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.17%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 64.58%; (tie) Kathleen Voigt and Anne Slater, Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 58.33%; Jane Mitchell and Fran Schmidt, 52.08%.
Other Clubs
Clarence Senior Center Thursday morning – Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 69%; Mike Ryan and Wilson McClaren, 55%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – May 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 13.25; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 9.87; Michel Dupuis, 6.97; Pat Pasculle, 6.23; Devon Marlette, 5.24; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 3.22.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 18.33; Cynthia Tashjian, 14.60; Gary Keenan, 12.47; Maria Schory, 11.07; Anne Slater, 9.18; John Houghtaling, 8.39; Kathleen Voigt, 8.13; Peggy Stock, 7.52; Mary Luce, 7.43; Joann Keenan, 6.13; Lenore Belzer, 5.85.
20-50 Points – Candace Graser, 24.43; Amy Habib, 23.82; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 21.14; Susan Burns, 18.26; Carol Licata, 17.87; Jim Hassett, 16.42; Fran Schmidt, 14.37; Anne Allen, 13.13; Carole Sedita, 9.33.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 49.36; Janet Desmon, 30.16; Martha Cain, 30.06; David Schott, 26.29; Nancy Deneen, 17.10; Maria Amlani, 14.92; Pam Righter, 14.88; Cherry Searle, 10.95; Betty DeFeo, 10.28; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 9.97.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 94.84; Larry Himelein, 77.60; Joanne Nover, 25.81; Carol Roth, 24.72; Pat Haynes, 14.78; Hannah Weinberg, 12.51; Rivona Ehrenreich, 9.62; Susan Levy, 9.20; Joan Ciszak, 8.35; Laura Houghtaling, 7.79.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 59.79; Agi Maisel, 25.56; Audrey Ray, 24.25; Judy Zeckhauser, 16.74; Bob Ciszak, 15.34; Patty Porter, 13.81; Margaret Zhou, 12.35; Maryann Szafran, 11.13; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.65.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 102.82; Vic Bergsten, 96.65; Violet Makhija, 62.38; Jasbeer Makhija, 54.65; Bonnie Clement, 42.82; Joyce Frayer, 39.43; Richard McGowan, 34.05; Jim McClure, 22.82; Paula Rosen, 20.89; Linda Milch, 16.77.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 70.21; Jim Easton, 51.75; Marilyn Wortzman, 49.50; Mary Ball, 35.44; Bill Rich, 34.64; Rajat Basu, 34.03; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Brian Block, 26.67; Ed Morgan, 20.61; Sushil Amlami, 19.35; Ed Harman, 16.75; Bill Regan, 15.54; (tie) Dorothy and Larry Soong, 14.47.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 78.68; John Bava, 43.46; John Marvin, 19.74; Tova Reinhorn, 17.94; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 13.20.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 77.49; Pinky Regan, 33.24; Linda Burroughsford, 17.94; Walt Olszewski, 11.33.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 346.43; Ken Meier, 100.75; Allen Beroza, 80.23; David Millward, 68.87; Dale Anderson, 31.34; Bill Rushmore, 22.54; Davis Heussler, 20.51; Fred Yellen, 10.48.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 101.68; Sharon Benz, 68.66; Judy Padgug, 44.56; Dian Petrov, 27.43; Kathy Pollock, 22.35; Brian Meyer, 16.71.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 61.80; Chris Urbanek, 39.47; Bud Seidenberg, 23.31; Christy Kellogg, 14.76; Saleh Fetouh, 14.57.