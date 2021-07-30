Duplicate Bridge: July 31, 2021

Stardust Week continues today, Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1, on Bridge Base Online. Extra points are awarded to winners in regularly scheduled games in virtual clubs. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule for Stardust Week. Novice games start at 9:45 a.m. today, Saturday, July 31, with an open game at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Face-to-face play in the local bridge clubs may return as early as next month, according to those familiar. And Western New York Unit 116 says there definitely will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for the sectional.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. For info, click this link.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,850 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of July 19 to July 25
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 99er game. Meena Rustgi and Phyllis Stasiowski, 64.58%; Pat Pasculle and Michel Dupuis, 54.86%; (tie) Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, Leslie Deich and John Houghtaling, 52.08%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 75%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Fran Schmidt, 59.17%; Jim Lanzo and Sushil Amlani, 56.67%; Mary Terrana and Usha Khurana, 53.33%; Maria Schory and Richard McGowan, 49.72%; east-west, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 66.11%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 61.94%; Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 60.28%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.44%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 55.56%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 61.90%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 56.67%; (3-way tie) Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, Laura and John Houghtaling, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 50.95%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. (Tie) Martha Townson and Winston Crow, Denise Slattery and John Bava, 57.14%; Maryann Szafran and John Marvin, 56.35%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 65.63%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 62.50%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 54.17%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 57.41%; Amita Arora and Gloria Beddow, 53.70%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 52.78%.