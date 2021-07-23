Duplicate Bridge: July 24, 2021

Another Stardust Week begins Monday, July 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1, on Bridge Base Online, offering extra points to winners in regularly scheduled games in virtual clubs. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule for Stardust Week. Games for 499er novices will be at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Thursday. Open games will begin at 10:15. On Friday and Saturday, novice games start at 9:45 a.m., with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.