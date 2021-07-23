Duplicate Bridge: July 24, 2021

Another Stardust Week begins Monday, July 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1, on Bridge Base Online, offering extra points to winners in regularly scheduled games in virtual clubs. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule for Stardust Week. Games for 499er novices will be at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Thursday. Open games will begin at 10:15. On Friday and Saturday, novice games start at 9:45 a.m., with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Face-to-face play in the local bridge clubs may return as early as next month, according to those familiar. And Western New York Unit 116 says there definitely will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for the sectional.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. For info, click this link.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,850 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of July 12 to July 18
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 99er game. Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 70%; Jim Hassett and partner, 61.67%; Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 58.33%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 56.11%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 51.67%; Fran Schmidt and Karen Dearing, 51.11%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 66.25%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.06%; Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 60.31%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 55.31%; Mary Terrana and Usha Khurana, 54.69%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 54.06%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 53.12%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. (Tie) Larry Himelein and David Schott, Jennifer Epstein and Terry Camp, 58.33%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 53.57%; (tie) Laura and John Houghtaling, Fran Schmidt and Bill Noltee, 52.38%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 61.11%; Agi Maisel and Bonnie Clement, 59.52%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 55.56%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 73%; Joe Rooney and Joe Miranda, 53%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.89%; Bill Rich and Ed Harman, 60.19% Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 52.78%.
Other Clubs
Brookfield Third Thursday – North-south, Pat Burns and Judie Bailey, 50%; Pat Wolcott and Diana Smith, 40%; east-west, Jo Ann Smith and Ruth Wurster, 48%; Anne O’Connor and Daryl Farrell, 41%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 14.61; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 11.13; Michel Dupuis, 8.26; Pat Pasculle, 6.86; Devon Marlette, 5.24; Thomas England, 3.55; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 3.22.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 19.59; Gary Keenan, 19.43; Cynthia Tashjian, 15.96; Maria Schory, 13.25; Anne Slater, 9.90; John Houghtaling, 9.85; Kathleen Voigt, 8.85; Mary Luce, 7.84; Peggy Stock, 7.52; Joann Keenan, 7.03; Lenore Belzer, 5.85.
20-50 Points – (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 26.04; Candace Graser, 25.79; Jim Hassett, 25.39; Amy Habib, 24.07; Carol Licata, 18.87; Susan Burns, 18.26; Fran Schmidt, 17.13; Anne Allen, 13.13.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 54.96; Janet Desmon, 35.82; David Schott, 33.43; Martha Cain, 31.99; Nancy Deneen, 18.00; Maria Amlani, 15.48; Pam Righter, 14.88; Betty DeFeo, 12.48; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 12.17; Cherry Searle, 11.85; Bill Noltee, 11.32.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 127.99; Larry Himelein, 89.34; Joanne Nover, 33.27; Carol Roth, 30.34; Pat Haynes, 18.86; Hannah Weinberg, 16.71; Rivona Ehrenreich, 12.37; Joan Ciszak, 10.58; Susan Levy, 9.70.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 73.35; Agi Maisel, 33.08; Audrey Ray, 30.88; Judy Zeckhauser, 24.31; Jim O’Hara, 21.05; Bob Ciszak, 19.82; Margaret Zhou, 15.30; Patty Porter, 13.81; Maryann Szafran, 13.70; Judith Babat, 11.84; Ruth Nawotniak, 10.07.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 147.37; Vic Bergsten, 102.01; Violet Makhija, 70.21; Jasbeer Makhija, 59.94; Bonnie Clement, 57.00; Joyce Frayer, 46.13; Richard McGowan, 38.52; Jim McClure, 28.43; Paula Rosen, 22.71; Linda Milch, 16.77.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 113.94; Jim Easton, 62.96; Marilyn Wortzman, 60.71; Mary Ball, 40.20; Bill Rich, 39.83; Rajat Basu, 39.40; Sushil Amlani, 35.10; Brian Block, 31.59; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Ed Morgan, 25.94.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 85.24; John Bava, 52.86; David Colligan, 26.94; John Marvin, 21.77; Tova Reinhorn, 21.71; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 13.20.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 79.28; Pinky Regan, 35.38; Linda Burroughsford, 34.62; Walt Olszewski, 13.01.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 426.93; Ken Meier, 115.24; Allen Beroza, 90.16; David Millward, 82.08; Davis Heussler, 58.36; Dale Anderson, 36.51; Bill Rushmore, 27.24; Fred Yellen, 10.48.