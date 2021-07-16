Duplicate Bridge: July 17, 2021

Face-to-face play in the local bridge clubs may return as early as next month, according to those familiar. And Western New York Unit 116 says there definitely will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
In the meantime, ACBL master points can be earned online. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo,offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Thursday. Open games begin at 9:50 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The club also takes part in ACBL special games. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of July 5 to July 11
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 499er game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 63.75%; Jim Hassett and partner, 57.50%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 499er game. Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 71.25%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 62.08%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 59.58%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 57.08%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 55.83%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open Game. Bernie Fudor and Jay Levy, 65.88%; Meg Klamp and Chris Urbanek, 59.75%; Elizabeth Kavanagh and partner, 53.75%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.25%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.88%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 499ers. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 62.78%; Reva Oren and Bonnie Clement, 60.87%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 60.32%; Bill Noltee and Lester Dolak, 60.48%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 60.32%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 59.29%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. (tie) Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, Martha and John Welte, 55.56%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 53.97%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning –Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 61%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 57%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 69.44%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.56%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 54.63%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 53.70%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 14.61; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 11.13; Michel Dupuis, 8.26; Pat Pasculle, 6.86; Devon Marlette, 5.24; Tom England, 3.55; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 3.22.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 19.59; Gary Keenan, 19.43; Cynthia Tashjian, 15.96; Maria Schory, 13.25; Anne Slater, 9.90; John Houghtaling, 9.85; Kathleen Voigt, 8.85; Mary Luce, 7.84; Peggy Stock, 7.52; Joann Keenan, 7.03; Lenore Belzer, 5.85.
20-50 Points – (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 26.04; Candace Graser, 25.79; Jim Hassett, 25.39; Amy Habib, 24.07; Carol Licata, 18.87; Susan Burns, 18.26; Fran Schmidt, 17.13; Anne Allen, 13.13; Carole Sedita, 9.33.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 54.96; Janet Desmon, 35.82; David Schott, 33.43; Martha Cain, 31.99; Nancy Deneen, 18; Maria Amlani, 15.48; Pam Righter, 14.88; Betty DeFeo, 12.48; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 12.17; Cherry Searle, 11.85; Bill Noltee, 10.67.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 110.12; Larry Himelein, 89.34; Joanne Nover, 32.53; Carol Roth, 30.34; Pat Haynes, 18.86; Hannah Weinberg, 16.71; Rivona Ehrenreich, 12.37; Joan Ciszak, 10.58; Susan Levy, 9.70; Laura Houghtaling, 8.80.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 72.82; Agi Maisel, 33.08; Audrey Ray, 30.88; Judy Zeckhauser, 24.31; Bob Ciszak, 19.82; Margaret Zhou, 14.80; Patty Porter, 13.81; Maryann Szafran, 13.70; Judith Babat, 11.84; Ruth Nawotniak, 10.07.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 119.12; Vic Bergsten, 101.03; Violet Makhija, 70.21; Jasbeer Makhija, 59.94; Bonnie Clement, 52.80; Joyce Frayer, 42.94; Richard McGowan, 38.52; Jim McClure, 28.43; Paula Rosen, 22.71; Linda Milch, 16.77.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 85.36; Jim Easton, 57.61; Marilyn Wortzman, 55.36; Bill Rich, 39.83; Mary Ball, 37.51; Rajat Basu, 36.38; Brian Block, 31.32; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Sushil Amlami, 26.39; Ed Morgan, 20.61; Ed Harman, 19.92; Bill Regan, 18.83; Larry Soong, 17.17; Dorothy Soong, 16.16; Larry Abate, 16.14.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 85.24; John Bava, 50.92; John Marvin, 21.71; Tova Reinhorn, 17.94; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 13.20.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 79.28; Pinky Regan, 35.38; Linda Burroughsford, 17.94; Walt Olszewski, 11.33.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 380.31; Ken Meier, 115.24; Allen Beroza, 90.16; David Millward, 82.08; Dale Anderson, 36.51; Bill Rushmore, 27.54; Davis Heussler, 20.51; Fred Yellen, 10.48.