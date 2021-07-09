Duplicate Bridge: July 10, 2021

Western New York Unit 116 says yes, there will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Meanwhile, face-to-face play in the bridge clubs is expected to return before that.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.

Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

In the meantime, ACBL master points can be earned online. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.