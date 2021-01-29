Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 30, 2021

Bridge Base Online continues to team with the ACBL to offer a variety of games with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week on Bridge Base Online and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club has scheduled games there on Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon, the same days they played face to face.
The Bridge Center has added an open game to its Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections.
For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational, plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
Frank Stewart, whose Daily Bridge Club column stopped appearing in The Buffalo News last fall, believes that reader sentiment can bring it back.
Meanwhile, you can read Stewart’s columns at bridgefeed.acbl.org. Or find a whole Frank Stewart archive at Baron Barclay here.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Was Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14, then rescheduled for Friday, March 26, to Sunday, March 28.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 4.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Unit 112 (Rochester) 199er Tournament – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
• • •
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. North-south, Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 63.19%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 61.81%; Linda Henschel and Martha Cain, 58.68%; east-west, Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 60.07%; Jeannine Dupuis and Mary Crofts, 53.47% Peggy and Jeff Feather, 52.43%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 999ers. North-south, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 69.43%; Beena and Madhav Deshmukh, 64.27%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.02%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 56.23%; Judith Duberstein and Susan Levy, 55.04%; Mary Terrana and Usha Khurana, 52.18%; east-west, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 65.08%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 62.03%; Amy Habib and Bill Noltee, 55.95%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.44%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Carol Roth, 53.85%; Pat Konrad and Stephane Ronget, 53.59%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Bill Rushmore and Kathy Pollock, 58.33%; Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 56.48%; Martha and John Welte, 55.56%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Under 1,500 points. North-south, John Marvin and Brandon Cobb, 62.86%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 61.43%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 55.87%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 55.08%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.60%; east-west, Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 60.95%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.16%; Jim Lanzo and Ed Harman, 57.14%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 55.24%; Usha Khurana and Bill Rich, 54.60%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 3 wins.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 71.36%; Jennifer and Howard Epstsein, 61.51%; Rajarashi Roy and Bill Rich, 54.23%; east-west, Jeff Bender and Henry Chudy, 64.09%; Nancy Deneen and Martha Townson, 57.34%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 51.79%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Maureen Saab and Martha Townson, 62.50%; Elizabeth Hemenway and Sunny Davis, 54.17%; (tie) Elizabeth Schreier and Martha Cain, Candace Graser and Linda Henschel, 53.47%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Judy Reich and partner, 54.17%; (tie) Pam Righter and Robin Coffin, Elizabeth Schreier and Catherine Beltz, 52.78%; Sunny Davis and Elizabeth Hemenway, 47.22%.