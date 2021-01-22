Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 23, 2021

This would have been the weekend of the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, but it got snuffed by the pandemic. On its website, Western New York Unit 116 says the Spring Sectional, scheduled for April 16 to 18, is still scheduled. However, on the ACBL website, all tournaments previously listed for March and April have been erased from the calendar.

• • •

Silver points still will be awarded this weekend on Bridge Base Online, where Silver Linings Week continues today, Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24. Players can win silver in their regular online games at their Virtual Clubs.

• • •

Bridge Base Online has teamed with the ACBL to offer a variety of games with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.