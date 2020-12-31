Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 2, 2021

Happy New Year!

The next eight-week series of free online Junior Lessons sponsored by Unit 116 Youth Program will begin Sunday, Jan. 10. Middle and high school students who would like to learn how to play should contact Kathy Pollock at bridgekat@gmail.com.

• • •

Frank Stewart’s Daily Bridge Club column stopped appearing in The Buffalo News last fall when pages were eliminated to cut costs. Stewart himself believes that reader sentiment can bring it back. In an email to this column last month, he wrote:

“I will be most grateful to readers who go to bat for bridge and for me and contact the paper to ask that my column be reinstated. I rarely lose a paper; bridge players are notably loyal to their local column, and there have been several instances where a paper proposed to drop my column and had to back off after a deluge of complaints. But a paper will act only in response to reader feedback.”

Stewart noted that he has emailed Mike Connelly at mconnelly@buffnews.com and Margaret Kenny at mkenny@buffnews.com.