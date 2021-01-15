Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 16, 2021

Covid cancellations continue in the new year. The ACBL has just pulled the plug on the Spring North American Bridge Championships March 11 to 21 in St. Louis.
• • •
In the meantime, the ACBL is sponsoring another Silver Linings Week from Monday, Jan. 18, to Sunday, Jan. 24, on Bridge Base Online. Players can win silver master points in their regular games at their Virtual Clubs.
• • •
Bridge Base Online has teamed with the ACBL to offer a variety of games with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalooffers games at least three days a week on Bridge Base Online and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club has scheduled games there on Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon, the same days they played face to face.
The Bridge Center has added an open game to its Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections.
For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational, plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
Frank Stewart, whose Daily Bridge Club column stopped appearing in The Buffalo News last fall, believes that reader sentiment can bring it back. In an email to this column last month, he wrote:
“I will be most grateful to readers who go to bat for bridge and for me and contact the paper to ask that my column be reinstated. I rarely lose a paper; bridge players are notably loyal to their local column, and there have been several instances where a paper proposed to drop my column and had to back off after a deluge of complaints. But a paper will act only in response to reader feedback.”
Feedback can be emailed to Mike Connelly at mconnelly@buffnews.com and Margaret Kenny at mkenny@buffnews.com.
Meanwhile, you can read Stewart’s columns at bridgefeed.acbl.org. Or find a whole Frank Stewart archive at Baron Barclay here.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, to Sunday, Jan. 24.
RESCHEDULED: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Was Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14. Rescheduled for Friday, March 26, to Sunday, March 28.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 4.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Unit 112 (Rochester) 199er Tournament – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.
Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and finished 2020 with a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. North-south, Janet and David Desmon, 58.73%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 56.75%; Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 55.95%; east-west, Linda Henschel and Martha Cain, 57.14%; Isabelle Banas and Donna Saia, 56.35%; Peggy and Jeff Feather, 54.76%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 999ers. North-south, Beena and Madhav Deshmukh, 62.31%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 56.75%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 56.40%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 56.02%; Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 54.97%; east-west, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 62.27%; Terry Camp and Bill Noltee, 61.66%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.27%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.04%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 52.97%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Martha and John Welte, 60.19%; Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 53.70%; Judy Padgug and Davis Heussler, 51.85%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Under 1,500 points. North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 64.50%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 61.83%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 61%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 57.17%; Gabe Tannenbaum and Jim Lanzo, 54.67%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 54.50%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 53.67%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.83%; Vic Bergsten and John Marvin, 59%; Usha Khurana and Violet Makhija, 56.33%; (tie) Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 54.67%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 52.67%; Pam Murphy and Doanne Jackson, 49.67%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Victory Point Game. (Tie) Barbara Booi and Jane Larcom, Pat and Dick Rasmus, Joan and Bob Ciszak, 2 wins.
Delaware Wednesday evening – (Tie). Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 66.06%; Gay Simpson and Tova Reinhorn, 60.88%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.40%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 52.18%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Betsy Heuer and Susan Burns, 62.04%; Jane Mitchell and Pam Righter, 60.19%; Elizabeth Hemenway and Linda Henschel, 58.33%; Candace Graser and Judy Reich, 54.63%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Susan Burns and partner, 59.03%; Carole Sedita and partner, 52.08%; Catherine Beltz and Elizabeth Schreier, 51.39%; (tie) Elizabeth Hemenway and Linda Henschel, Amber Dixon and partner, 50.69%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Lenore Belzer and Mary Bell, 59.44%; Anne Allen and Mary Ellen Cotter, 53.33%; Martha Townson and Jane Mitchell, 52.22%; Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 51.67%; Bonnie Botsford and Helen Scott, 51.11%
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Final 2020 Totals
0-5 Points – Linda Henschel, 60.73; Martha Cain, 50.10; Nancy Deneen, 42.96; Elaine Idzik, 37.39; Amy Habib, 32.47; Betsy Greno, 27.29; Jim Greno, 26.57; Anne Allen, 24.91.
5-20 Points – Martha Townson, 124.04; Jane Constantine, 25.44; Susan Burns, 20.06; Fran Schmidt, 15.78; David Desmon, 14.50; Peggy Stock, 10.42; Tyler Mu, 9.63.
20-50 Points – David Schott, 45.47; Maria Amlani, 35.95; Mary Joyce, 32.71; Stephane Ronget, 32.52; Cherry Searle, 18.85; Carole Sedita, 18.70.
50-100 Points – Larry Himelein, 123.41; Joanne Nover, 61.96; Pam Righter, 30.44; Barbara Hill, 20.07; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 20.47.
100-200 Points – Vic Bergsten, 159.90; Bonnie Clement, 101.98; Terry Hamovitch, 91.58; Bram Hamovitch, 89.18; James O’Hara, 61.80; Audrey Ray, 60.71.
200-300 Points – Jim Lanzo, 186.68; Jasbeer Makhija, 53.26; Patty Porter, 52.52; Margaret Zhou, 48.28; Ruth Nawotniak, 28.15; Agi Maisel, 20.70.
300-500 Points – Amita Arora, 114.08; Joyce Frayer, 107.70; Larry Abate, 84.61; Violet Makhija, 56.69; Sushil Amlani, 47.31.
500-1000 Points – (Tie) Jim Easton, Marilyn Wortzman, 123.56; Bob Sommerstein, 121.56; Mary Ball, 104.70; John Bava, 99.18; Ed Morgan, 67.67; Bill Rich, 60.15; Rajat Basu, 53.20.
1000-1500 Points – Sandi England, 140.65; Gay Simpson, 124.39; David Colligan, 78.15; Terry Fraas, 35.93; Joyce Greenspan, 33.26; Joanne LaFay, 27.49; Howard Foster, 27.01; Kamil Bishara, 25.83; Miriam Regnet, 24.86.
1500-2500 Points – (Tie) Martha Welte, John Welte, 632.59; Davis Heussler, 179.31; Linda Burroughsford, 138.98; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 72.95; Pinky Regan, 62.79; Walt Olszewski, 46.64.
2500-3500 Points – Ken Meier, 184.08; Allen Beroza, 175.30; Dale Anderson, 86.07; Fred Yellen, 66.48; John Sinclair, 58.89; Mike Silverman, 55.77.
3500-5000 Points – Barbara Libby, 137.93; Sharon Benz, 121.45; Judy Padgug, 77.88; Mike Ryan, 61.01; Kathy Pollock, 58.97; John Ziemer, 57.90; Christy Kellogg, 55.98.
5000-7500 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 218.33; Alan Greer, 100.85; Judi Marshall, 81.36; Bert Hargeshimer, 55.60; Jay Costello, 39.27.
Over 7500 Points – Bud Seidenberg, 162.14; Chris Urbanek, 119.29; Jay Levy, 50.52.
Email danderson@buffnews.com