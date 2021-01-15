Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 16, 2021

Frank Stewart , whose Daily Bridge Club column stopped appearing in The Buffalo News last fall, believes that reader sentiment can bring it back. In an email to this column last month, he wrote:

“I will be most grateful to readers who go to bat for bridge and for me and contact the paper to ask that my column be reinstated. I rarely lose a paper; bridge players are notably loyal to their local column, and there have been several instances where a paper proposed to drop my column and had to back off after a deluge of complaints. But a paper will act only in response to reader feedback.”