Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 6, 2021

Gold points are on the horizon for online players Feb. 18 to 21. Bridge Base Online is hosting Hollywood Magic, a regional-ranked tournament. Gold points and red points will be awarded in double-session games each day. Single-session and side games will offer only red points. For more info, visit acbl.org.

• • •

Bridge Base Online offers a variety of games every day with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.