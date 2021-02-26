Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 27, 2021

No live tournaments for a while yet, the ACBL declared this week. Everything on the schedule has been canceled through the end of July because of the pandemic.

Depending on conditions, the sanctioning sachems think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October. The latest strategy for a return to normal is to let the local bridge clubs go take the plunge first.

For local players, this means that the Buffalo Spring Sectional in April definitely is off the calendar, but the Fall Sectional in September is still a possibility. As for the Buffalo Regional, set for the first week of October, looks like we’ll have to wait and see.

• • •

In the meantime, players still can earn master points on their computer screens. Bridge Base Online offers a variety of games every day with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.