Duplicate Bridge: Feb. 20, 2021

Continuing today, Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, is Hollywood Magic, a regional-ranked Oscar-themed virtual tournament on Bridge Base Online. Gold points and red points will be awarded in double-session games each day. Single-session and side games will offer only red points. For more info, visit acbl.org.
• • •
Bridge Base Online offers a variety of games every day with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week on Bridge Base Online and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club has scheduled games there on Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon, the same days they played face to face.
The Bridge Center has added an open game to its Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections.
For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational,plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
Frank Stewart, whose Daily Bridge Club column stopped appearing in The Buffalo News last fall, believes that reader sentiment can bring it back.
Feedback can be emailed to Mike Connelly at mconnelly@buffnews.com and Margaret Kenny at mkenny@buffnews.com.
Meanwhile, you can read Stewart’s columns at bridgefeed.acbl.org. Or find a whole Frank Stewart archive at Baron Barclay here.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Was Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14, then rescheduled for Friday, March 26, to Sunday, March 28.
CANCELED: Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.
CANCELED: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 4.
CANCELED: Unit 112 (Rochester) 199er Tournament – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.
CANCELED: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
NO LONGER on ACBL Tournament Schedule: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and finished 2020 with a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Feb. 8 to Feb. 14
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. North-south, Joann and Gary Keenan, 77.38%; Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 59.13%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 57.54%; east-west, Pat Pasculle and Michel Dupuis, 66.67%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 59.92%; Janet and David Desmon, 57.54%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 999ers. North-south, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 63.41%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 61.14%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 58.64%; Natalie Abramson and Penelope Shuman, 54.55%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.18%; east-west, Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 64.32%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 60.91%; Judith Duberstein and Susan Levy, 53.86%; Rose Bochiechio and Judith Bailey, 52.05%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 51.59%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Christy Kellogg and Judy Padgug, 59.52%; Bob Padgug and Subrata Ghosh, 55.56%; Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 53.97%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Under 1,500 points. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 65.89%; Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 64.29%; (tie) Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.29%; Gary Keenan and Jim Hassett, 51.43%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 50.36%; Susan Burns and Amy Habib, 50.18%; east-west, Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 61.43%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 58.75%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 58.21%; Anne Slater and Kathleen Voigt, 55.36%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 53.39%; Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 51.25%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 51.07%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday morning – Under 1,500 points. North-south, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 55.81%; Amy Habib and Jane Constantine, 55.05%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 54.29%; Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 52.53%; east-west, Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 61.87%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 61.11%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 59.60%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.31%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday morning – 999ers. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Eastson, 66.33%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.11%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 47.62%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 47.28%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 56.12%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 55.44%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 53.06%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 49.66%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Home-style pairs. Linda and Paul Zittel, 3 wins.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 59.72%; (tie) Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, Bill Rich and Ed Harman, 56.25%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.86%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Sunny Davis and Linda Henschel, 62.96%; Maureen Saab and Susan Burns, 62.04%; (tie) Elizabeth Schreier and Jane Mitchell, Virginia Gibson and Pinky Regan, 60.19%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Catherine Beltz and Pam Righter, 60.19%; Candace Graser and Maureen Saab, 55.56%; Amy Habib and Martha Cain, 53.70%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning –Anne Allen and Mary Ellen Cotter, 63.33%; Mary Collins and Maria Schory, 62.78%; Cherry Searle and Nancy Deneen, 61.67%; (tie) Anne Slater and Kathleen Voigt, Lenore Belzer and Mary Bell, 49.44%.
Other clubs
Clarence Senior Center Thursday morning – (Tie) Ellen Lochead and Lata Maheshwari, Donna Stessan and Judy Graf, 60%.