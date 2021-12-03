Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 4, 2021

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net .

In-person games also are held twice a week at the Bridge Centre of Niagara, in a plaza at 2 Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont., off Glendale Avenue across from the Pen Centre Mall. There’s an open game at 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 499er game at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Wednesday game has been filling nine to 13 tables, while the Thursday game is seeing six to nine tables. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Americans crossing into Canada also will need an approved test to guarantee that they are virus-free. For those who can’t attend, the club also hosts several games on Bridge Base Online throughout the week. See the schedule at https://www.bridgewebs.com/niagara.