Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 4, 2021

At least 40 players have pre-registered for the Western New York Unit 116annual meeting and game today, Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, unit president John Bava reported in a recent email. Although walk-ins won’t get Firehouse submarine sandwiches for lunch, they still can play. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. The stratified open pairs game begins at 10:30. Meeting will follow. Cost is $12 for ACBL members, $14 non-members. Proof of Covid vaccination required. Masks optional.
Ballots still can be cast before the meeting for candidates for the four open seats on the Unit’s board of directors. They include Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. Members can cast votes for up to three candidates. The two who get the most votes will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats.
• • •
In-person games are back at the Buffalo Bridge Center – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In-person games also are held twice a week at the Bridge Centre of Niagara, in a plaza at 2 Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont., off Glendale Avenue across from the Pen Centre Mall. There’s an open game at 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 499er game at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Wednesday game has been filling nine to 13 tables, while the Thursday game is seeing six to nine tables. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Americans crossing into Canada also will need an approved test to guarantee that they are virus-free. For those who can’t attend, the club also hosts several games on Bridge Base Online throughout the week. See the schedule at https://www.bridgewebs.com/niagara.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 5, to Sunday, Jan. 9. For more info, click this link.
Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23. For more info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of nearly 2,900 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 63.89%; Patty Porter and Carol Roth, 56.67%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 55%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 54.44%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 53.33%; Janet and David Desmon, 52.22%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 49.44%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 60%; Pat Haines and Agi Maisel, 57%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Swiss teams. Terry Camp, Jennifer Epstein, Jim Hassett and Fran Schmidt, 56 victory points; Paula Kotowski, Howard Epstein, Beverly Westheimer and Louise Blankenship, 49 vps.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 56.94%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 54.86%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.17%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday afternoon – Open Game. Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 56.55%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 54.17%; (tie) Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 52.38%; Rajinder Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 50%.