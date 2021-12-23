Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 25, 2021

Face-to-face games in the bridge clubs are closing down because of Covid again. The Bridge Center of Buffalo has moved its game at noon Thursday back to Bridge Base Online. Master point limit is 1,500. For the moment, the club is continuing its other face-to-face games – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.