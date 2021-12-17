Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 18, 2021

First local bridge event of 2022 will be the Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, in the social hall of the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. For more info, click this link.
• • •
In-person games are available at the Buffalo Bridge Center – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
Also resuming face-to-face play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In-person games also are held twice a week at the Bridge Centre of Niagara, in a plaza at 2 Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont., off Glendale Avenue across from the Pen Centre Mall. There’s an open game at 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 499er game at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Wednesday game has been filling nine to 13 tables, while the Thursday game is seeing six to nine tables. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Americans crossing into Canada also will need an approved test to guarantee that they are virus-free. For those who can’t attend, the club also hosts several games on Bridge Base Online throughout the week. See the schedule at https://www.bridgewebs.com/niagara.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 5, to Sunday, Jan. 9.
Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of nearly 2,900 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 12
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Rosemary Galmiche and Bev Hall, 62.22%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 60.18%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 50.18%; east-west, Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 61.85%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 58.61%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 53.98%; Jeannine Dupuis and Joann Keenan, 52.13%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 0-1,150 game. Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 69.44%; David Schott and Richard McGowan, 59.72%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 55.56%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 57.54%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 56.18%; Judy Graf and Stan Kozlowski, 53.96%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-2,100 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 60%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Betsy and Jim Greno, 53%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open Game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 64%; Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 59%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Linda and Paul Zittel, 63%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 53%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 50%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 73.33%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 62.22%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.11%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 60%; Jeff Bender and Henry Chudy, 50.56%; Terry Camp and Bob Ciszak, 50%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Joe Huber and Ron Canestro, 56%; Raj Puri and Joshi Shrikant, 55%; east-west, Edna and Ron Fill, 60%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 49%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 60%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 56%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 55%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Oct. 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 20.48; Howard Epstein, 18.88; Michel Dupuis, 10.86.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 31.54; Gary Keenan, 30.37; Cynthia Tashjian, 30.14; John Houghtaling, 19.47; Maria Schory, 19.12; Anne Slater, 14.92; Kathleen Voigt, 13.20.
20-50 Points – Jim Hassett, 50.67; Jim Greno, 43.85; Betsy Greno, 43.33; Candace Graser, 38.58; Fran Schmidt, 33.41; Amy Habib, 29.64; Carol Licata, 26.39.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 68.57; David Schott, 66.71; Janet Desmon, 57.05; Martha Cain, 34.07; Maria Amlani, 31.20.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 197.35; Larry Himelein, 149.85; Carol Roth, 59.35; Joanne Nover, 56.82; Pat Haynes, 38.53.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 115.80; Audrey Ray, 69.14; Agi Maisel, 53.07; Judy Zeckhauser, 33.24; Margaret Zhou, 33.20.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 238.13; Vic Bergsten, 179.70; Violet Makhija, 105.09; Bonnie Clement, 101.53; Jasbeer Makhija, 93.19; Joyce Frayer, 81.48; Richard McGowan, 71.71.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 180.07; Jim Easton, 133.87; Marilyn Wortzman, 131.62; Mary Ball, 68.62; Bill Rich, 62.99; Sushil Amlani, 60.53; Rajat Basu, 51.69.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 122.86; John Bava, 100.94; David Colligan, 64.46; John Marvin, 39.86; Tova Reinhorn, 31.68.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 139.18; Pinky Regan, 58.15; Linda Burroughsford, 57.95; Walt Olszewski, 22.71.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 587.92; Ken Meier, 194.58; Davis Heussler, 112.43; Allen Beroza, 106.95; Dale Anderson, 54.82; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 139.45; Sharon Benz, 87.33; Dian Petrov, 78.39; Judy Padgug, 75.40; Kathy Pollock, 29.46.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 83.87; Chris Urbanek, 68.84; Saleh Fetouh, 53.04; Christy Kellogg, 36.86; Jay Levy, 35.29; Bud Seidenberg, 32.54.