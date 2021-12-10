Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 11, 2021

Congratulations to the newly-elected board members of ACBL Western New York Unit 116. Earning three-year terms in votes counted at the annual meeting Dec. 4 were Joyce Greenspan and Sandi England. Two-year terms went to Kathy Pollock and Barbara Libby.
• • •
In-person games are back at the Buffalo Bridge Center – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
Also resuming face-to-face play is the Lockport Duplicate Club. Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call Dian Petrov at 716-668-1226.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In-person games also are held twice a week at the Bridge Centre of Niagara, in a plaza at 2 Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont., off Glendale Avenue across from the Pen Centre Mall. There’s an open game at 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 499er game at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Wednesday game has been filling nine to 13 tables, while the Thursday game is seeing six to nine tables. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Americans crossing into Canada also will need an approved test to guarantee that they are virus-free. For those who can’t attend, the club also hosts several games on Bridge Base Online throughout the week. See the schedule at https://www.bridgewebs.com/niagara.
• • •
Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2022
Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 5, to Sunday, Jan. 9. For more info, click this link.
Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23. For more info, click this link.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of nearly 2,900 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 4
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 62.78%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 60.56%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 55%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhijz, 54.44%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 51.67%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 49.44%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 0-1,150 game. Sol Messinger and John Marvin, 67.46%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 54.76%; (3-way tie) Maryann Szafran and Jim McClure, Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, Pat Haynes and Audrey Ray, 50.79%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-2,100 game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 65%; Art Morth and Sol Messinger, 60%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open Game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 54.17%; (tie) Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, John Sinclair and Kamil Bishara, 53.57%; Donna Steffan and Bob Padgug, 51.19%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – (Tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 63%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Betsy and Jim Greno, 58.33%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 55.56%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.63%; east-west, Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 60.19%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.87%; Gillian Mouat and Bev Hall, 56.94%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.31%.
Unit 116 Annual Meeting and Game Dec. 4 – North-south, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 61.61%; Stan Kozlowski and Jim Gullo, 57.44%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 53.57%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 52.38%; (tie) Elaine Kurasiewicz and Sue Neubecker, Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 51.19%; east-west, Kamil Bishara and John Sinclair, 62.80%; (tie) Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, Sue Bergman and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 54.76%; Gay Simpson and John Bava, 52.98%; Judy Graf and Donna Steffan, 51.19%; Maureen Cancilla and Kathy Donnely, 50.89%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Marian Morber and George Mayers, 54%; Joe Huber and Ron Canestro, 53%; east-west, Shirley Cassety and Alicia Kolipinski, 54%; Myung Chi and Ed Drozen, 52%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 66%; Edna and Ron Fill, 56%; east-west, Rich Kayton and Ted Kotlarz, 55%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 53%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 20.48; Howard Epstein, 18.88; Michel Dupuis, 10.86; Pat Pasculle, 9.01; Devon Marlette, 5.24.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 30.80; Gary Keenan, 30.37; Cynthia Tashjian, 30.14; John Houghtaling, 19.47; Maria Schory, 19.12; Anne Slater, 14.92; Kathleen Voigt, 13.20.
20-50 Points – (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 43.85; Jim Hassett, 41.67; Candace Graser, 38.58; Fran Schmidt, 33.41; Amy Habib, 29.64; Carol Licata, 26.39.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 68.57; David Schott, 66.71; Janet Desmon, 57.05; Martha Cain, 34.07; Maria Amlani, 31.20; Nancy Deneen, 24.63; Judy McDermid, 24.13.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 175.39; Larry Himelein, 149.85; Carol Roth, 59.35; Joanne Nover, 56.08; Pat Haynes, 38.53; Hannah Weinberg, 22.29.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 112.42; Audrey Ray, 69.14; Agi Maisel, 53.07; Judy Zeckhauser, 33.24; Margaret Zhou, 30.93; Bob Ciszak, 28.49; Patty Porter, 24.67; Maryann Szafran, 23.09; Ruth Nawotniak, 22.12.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 205.34; Vic Bergsten, 178.07; Violet Makhija, 105.09; Bonnie Clement, 94.96; Jasbeer Makhija, 93.19; Joyce Frayer, 76.71; Richard McGowan, 71.71; Jim McClure, 39.42; Paula Rosen, 27.77; Linda Milch, 25.45.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 147.93; Jim Easton, 121.35; Marilyn Wortzman, 119.10; Mary Ball, 64.35; Bill Rich, 62.99; Sushil Amlami, 51.37; Rajat Basu, 48.33; Paul Zittel, 36.71; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Ed Harman, 27.95.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 116.59; John Bava, 97.62; John Marvin, 39.86; Tova Reinhorn, 31.68; Miriam Regnet, 25.34; Joyce Greenspan, 24.13.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 139.18; Pinky Regan, 58.15; Walt Olszewski, 22.71; Linda Burroughsford, 20.78.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 541.30; Ken Meier, 194.58; Allen Beroza, 106.95; Dale Anderson, 54.82; Davis Heussler, 40.09; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 139.45; Sharon Benz, 87.33; Judy Padgug, 75.40; Dian Petrov, 46.78; Kathy Pollock, 29.46; John Ziemer, 20.26.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 83.87; Chris Urbanek, 66.95; Christy Kellogg, 36.19; Saleh Fetouh, 30.91; Bud Seidenberg, 30.65.