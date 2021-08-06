Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 7, 2021

Face-to-face play in the local bridge clubs may return later this month, according to those familiar. And Western New York Unit 116 says there definitely will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for the sectional.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.