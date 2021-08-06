Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 7, 2021

Face-to-face play in the local bridge clubs may return later this month, according to those familiar. And Western New York Unit 116 says there definitely will be a Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for the sectional.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule again. Novice games start at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. All Rust Belt games from Monday, Aug. 9, to Saturday, Aug. 21, are NAP qualifiers, awarding extra points. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo,offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Today, Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. For info, click this link.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of July 26 to Aug. 1
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 499er game. Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 58.33%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 52.78%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 50.69%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, David Schott and Larry Himelein, 65.83%; Jim Hassett and Luigi Giammarco, 56.11%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 53.89; Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 51.94%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 51.67%; east-west, Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 64.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.11%; Jane Mitchell and Linda Henschel, 54.17%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.89%; (tie) Fran Schmidt and Phyllis Wilkinson, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 51.11%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 65.24%; (tie) Carole Sedita and Jane Constantine, Laura and John Houghtaling, 56.19%; Linda Henschel and partner, 54.76%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.81%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 67.86%; Gay Simpson and John Bava, 60.48%; Amita Arora and Judy Padgug, 59.88%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.36%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 51.67%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open Game. Betsy and Jim Greno, 59.72%; Martha and John Welte, 59.03%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 54.86%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 52.08%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 62.50%; (tie) Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 57.29%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.75%; Amita Arora and Barbara Piester, 61.81%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.33%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.17%; Jane Constantine and Amy Habib, 52.55%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – July 16. North-south, Elaine Kurasiewicz and Nancy Deneen, 57.50%; Sheila Hess and Kathy Voigt, 51.73%; Martha Townson and Elaine Idzik, 50.63%; east-west, Mary Ellen Cotter and Anne Allen, 63.13%; Lorey Repicci and Pat Truell, 61.10%; Peggy Stock and Chris Neiman, 53.91%.