Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 28, 2021 – Buffalo Fall Sectional canceled

The plug has been pulled on the Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament, planned for Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. It was announced by John Bava, who's newly elevated to president of Western New York Unit 116, in an email Monday: “At today's Unit 116 Board meeting, the Board decided to cancel the September Sectional. This was a very difficult decision, but the final consideration was the health and safety of our members.”
The plug apparently also has been pulled on the Buffalo Regional, planned for Oct. 5 to 10 in the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. It's disappeared from the ACBL tournament calendar, although it's still listed on the District 5 website. If it’s held, players in the regional will need to provide proof of vaccination.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games often are added to the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games, which begin a few minutes after the novice games, receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
CANCELED: Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,875 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.30%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 56.35%; Dave Taylor and partner, 55.56%; east-west, Irina Muriby and Daniel Elezam, 59.13%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 58.33%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 57.14%; Amy Habib and Jane Constantine, 53.37%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.25%; David Schott and Morris Streich, 57.75%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 57.25%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 55.25%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 51.75%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 50.75%; east-west, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 69.25%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 61.75%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 59.50%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 57.50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Louise Blankenship and Nicole Emond, 63.81%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 59.52%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.10%; Linda Henschel and partner, 56.67%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.38%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Martha and John Welte, 71.90%; Tova Reinhorn and Agi Maisle, 65.24%; Vic Bergsten and Wayne Parsons, 57.62%; Ruth Nawotniak and John Marvin, 56.19%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 55.24%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 53.81%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Dave Larcom and Dan Clark, 67.71%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 59.38%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 58.33%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 65.56%; Beena Deshmukh and Seema Bhagwat, 60.56%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 56.67% Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.44%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 53.89%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.78%.