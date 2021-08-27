Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 28, 2021 – Buffalo Fall Sectional canceled

The plug has been pulled on the Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament, planned for Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. It was announced by John Bava, who's newly elevated to president of Western New York Unit 116, in an email Monday: “At today's Unit 116 Board meeting, the Board decided to cancel the September Sectional. This was a very difficult decision, but the final consideration was the health and safety of our members.”

The plug apparently also has been pulled on the Buffalo Regional, planned for Oct. 5 to 10 in the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. It's disappeared from the ACBL tournament calendar, although it's still listed on the District 5 website. If it’s held, players in the regional will need to provide proof of vaccination.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •