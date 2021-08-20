Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 21, 2021

No word yet whether the return of face-to-face playwill be delayed because of the sudden rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Still on the schedule is the Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. If it’s held, players will need to provide proof of vaccination. For info, click this link.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.