Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 21, 2021

No word yet whether the return of face-to-face playwill be delayed because of the sudden rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Still on the schedule is the Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. If it’s held, players will need to provide proof of vaccination. For info, click this link.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule again. Novice games start at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Today, Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. For info, click this link.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,875 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.40%; Vic Bergsten and partner, 61.46%; Leondina and Michael Passucci, 57.64%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; east-west, Joan and Bob Ciszak, 61.11%; Fran Schmidt and Jack Cukierman, 55.90%; Gary Keenan and David Schott, 55.21%; Pat Pasculle and Michel Dupuis, 54.51%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 61.75%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 57.25%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 55%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.25%; east-west, Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 61%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 60.25%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 59.25%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.25%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Fran Schmidt and partner, 65.87%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.73%; Linda Henschel and partner, 53.17%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 60.71%; Gay Simpson and John Bava, 57.74%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 54.17%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 52.38%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 60.42%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 58.33%; Janet Frisch and Anne O’Connor, 56.25%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.58%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 63.89%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 63.19%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.81%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 15.51; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 12.44; Michel Dupuis, 8.90; Pat Pasculle, 7.38; Devon Marlette, 5.24; Thomas England, 3.55; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 3.22.
5-20 Points –Gary Keenan, 22.92; Jennifer Epstein, 21.75; Cynthia Tashjian, 16.95; John Houghtaling, 15.02; Maria Schory, 13.74; Anne Slater, 9.90; Kathleen Voigt, 9.13; Peggy Stock, 8.44; Mary Luce, 8.03; Joann Keenan, 7.62; Meena Rustgi, 6.79.
20-50 Points – Jim Hassett, 30.72; (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 28.75; Candace Graser, 26.33; Amy Habib, 24.63; Fran Schmidt, 19.51; Carol Licata, 19.32; Susan Burns, 18.26; Mary Ellen Cotter, 17.89; Anne Allen, 16.60.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 58.15; David Schott, 41.34; Janet Desmon, 38.36 Martha Cain, 31.99; Maria Amlani, 20.22; Nancy Deneen, 19.23; Pam Righter, 14.88; Betty DeFeo, 13.63; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 13.32; Bill Noltee, 12.75; Cherry Searle, 11.85.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 154.48; Larry Himelein, 99.43; Carol Roth, 37.41; Joanne Nover, 35.51; Pat Haynes, 19.64; Hannah Weinberg, 19.37; Laura Houghtaling, 13.66; Rivona Ehrenreich, 13.22; Joan Ciszak, 10.58; Susan Levy, 10.37.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 83.12; Audrey Ray, 39.28; Agi Maisel, 36.95; Judy Zeckhauser, 25.09; Jim O’Hara, 21.39; Margaret Zhou, 20.59; Bob Ciszak, 19.82; Patty Porter, 16.05; Maryann Szafran, 15.06; Judith Babat, 12.32; Ruth Nawotniak, 10.07.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 174.77; Vic Bergsten, 114.79; Violet Makhija, 77.51; Bonnie Clement, 70.82; Jasbeer Makhija, 67.24; Joyce Frayer, 53.34; Richard McGowan, 43.51; Jim McClure, 28.87; Paula Rosen, 23.01; Linda Milch, 18.37.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 147.14; Jim Easton, 77.88; Marilyn Wortzman, 75.63; Mary Ball, 45.89; Bill Rich, 45.25; Sushil Amlani, 43.02; Rajat Basu, 39.40; Brian Block, 36.37; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Ed Morgan, 25.94.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 93.97; John Bava, 60.94; David Colligan, 41.14; John Marvin, 23.62; Tova Reinhorn, 23.12; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 16.56; Bill Feasley, 10.36.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 92.86; Linda Burroughsford, 51.09; Pinky Regan, 40.76; Walt Olszewski, 15.01.
2,500-3,500 Points – John Welte, 454.27; Martha Welte, 453.99; Ken Meier, 144.09; Allen Beroza, 92.95; David Millward, 91.19; Davis Heussler, 72.98; Dale Anderson, 41.47; Bill Rushmore, 27.24; Pat Rasmus, 10.77; Fred Yellen, 10.48.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 114.77; Sharon Benz, 74.17; Dian Petrov, 59.55; Judy Padgug, 52.14; Kathy Pollock, 28.20; Brian Meyer, 16.71.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 74.69; Chris Urbanek, 46.65; Bud Seidenberg, 25.20; Saleh Fetouh, 22.71; Christy Kellogg, 21.04.