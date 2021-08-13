Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 14, 2021

The return of face-to-face play may be delayed because of the sudden rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant, according to those familiar. Still on the schedule, though, is the Fall Buffalo Sectional Tournament Sept. 17 to 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for the sectional. For info, click this link.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play, has adjusted its schedule again. Novice games start at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. All Rust Belt games today, Saturday, Aug. 14, to Saturday, Aug. 21, are NAP qualifiers, awarding extra points. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2021
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. For info, click this link.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10. For info, click this link.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,850 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 499er game. North-south, Darwin Skalski and Tiger Li, 60.71%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.88%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 54.56%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.27%; east-west, Fran Schmidt and David Schott, 60.91%; Joann and Gary Keenan, 52.25%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 51.72%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 51.39%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 60.54%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 59.52%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 54.76%; east-west, Hannah Weinberg and Judith Babat, 64.63%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.16%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 54.08%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Martha and John Welte, 65.08%; Judy Padgug and Christy Kellogg, 57.94%; Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 56.35%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 499ers. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 65%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 62%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 56%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 49.50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. David Colligan and Davis Heussler, 68.75%; Martha and John Welte, 63.89%; (tie) Maryann Szafran and John Marvin, Tova Reinhorn and Agi Maisel, 58.33%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – (Tie) Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 56%; Janet Frisch and Ann O’Connor, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 65.97%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.89%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.72%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 56.25%; Terry Camp and Ed Harman, 50%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Ann Thompson and Fran Schmidt, 60.88%; Cherry Searle and Nancy Deneen, 59.72%; Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 53.01%; Elizabeth Schreier and Linda Henschel, 49.31%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – July 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 15.51; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 12.44; Michel Dupuis, 8.90; Pat Pasculle, 7.38; Devon Marlette, 5.24.
5-20 Points – Gary Keenan, 22.92; Jennifer Epstein, 21.75; Cynthia Tashjian, 16.95; John Houghtaling, 15.02; Maria Schory, 13.74; Anne Slater, 9.90; Kathleen Voigt, 9.13; Peggy Stock, 8.44; Mary Luce, 8.03; Joann Keenan, 7.62; Meena Rustgi, 6.79.
20-50 Points –Jim Hassett, 30.72; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 28.75; Candace Graser, 26.33; Amy Habib, 24.63; Fran Schmidt, 19.51; Carol Licata, 19.32; Susan Burns, 18.26; Mary Ellen Cotter, 17.89; Anne Allen, 16.60.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 58.15; David Schott, 41.34; Janet Desmon, 38.36; Martha Cain, 31.99; Maria Amlani, 20.22; Nancy Deneen, 19.23; Pam Righter, 14.88; Betty DeFeo, 13.63; Rose Ann Grimaldi, 13.32; Bill Noltee, 12.10; Cherry Searle, 11.85.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 136.61; Larry Himelein, 99.43; Carol Roth, 37.41; Joanne Nover, 34.77; Pat Haynes, 19.64; Hannah Weinberg, 19.37; Laura Houghtaling, 13.66; Rivona Ehrenreich, 13.22; Joan Ciszak, 10.58; Susan Levy, 10.37.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 82.59; Audrey Ray, 39.28; Agi Maisel, 36.95; Judy Zeckhauser, 25.09; Margaret Zhou, 20.09; Bob Ciszak, 19.82; Patty Porter, 16.05; Maryann Szafran, 15.06; Judith Babat, 12.32; Ruth Nawotniak, 10.07.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 146.52; Vic Bergsten, 113.81; Violet Makhija, 77.51; Jasbeer Makhija, 67.24; Bonnie Clement, 65.80; Joyce Frayer, 50.15; Richard McGowan, 43.51; Jim McClure, 28.87; Paula Rosen, 23.01; Linda Milch, 18.37.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 118.56; Jim Easton, 72.53; Marilyn Wortzman, 70.28; Bill Rich, 45.25; Mary Ball, 43.20; Rajat Basu, 36.38; Brian Block, 36.10; Sushil Amlami, 34.31; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Ed Harman, 22.80; Ed Morgan, 20.61; Bill Regan, 19.81; Paul Zittel, 18.08; Larry Abate, 17.70; Phyllis Wilkinson, 17.39.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 93.97; John Bava, 58.25; John Marvin, 23.62; Tova Reinhorn, 23.12; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 16.56.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 92.86; Pinky Regan, 40.76; Linda Burroughsford, 17.94; Walt Olszewski, 15.01.
2,500-3,500 Points – John Welte, 407.65; Martha Welte, 407.33; Ken Meier, 114.09; Allen Beroza, 92.95; David Millward, 91.19; Dale Anderson, 41.47; Bill Rushmore, 27.24; Davis Heussler, 20.93.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 114.77; Sharon Benz, 74.17; Judy Padgug, 52.14; Dian Petrov, 36.67; Kathy Pollock, 28.20; Brian Meyer, 16.71.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 74.59; Chris Urbanek, 44.76; Bud Seidenberg, 23.31; Christy Kellogg, 21.04; Saleh Fetouh, 16.77.