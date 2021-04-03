Duplicate Bridge: April 3, 2021

Next chance for bonus points is ACBL Charity Week, which will take place Monday, April 12, through Sunday, April 18. Doubleblack points will be awarded in regularly-scheduled games in virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Most local bridge clubs host online games on BBO. The recently-organized Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalooffers games at least three days a week on Bridge Base Online and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club has scheduled games there on Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon, although the Lockport club has been inactive since the end of January.
The Bridge Center has added an open game to its Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational, plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Western New York Unit 116 has scrubbed the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament in April. Plans for the annual summer picnic and the Fall Sectional in September are up in the air.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Today, Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.
CANCELED: Unit 112 (Rochester) 199er Tournament – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Next Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.
CANCELED: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of March 22 to March 28
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 63.89%; Pat Pasculle and partner, 56.67%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 53.89%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Open game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 65.56%; Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 62.78%; David Schott and Steven Aycock, 59.44%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 56.11%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 199ers. Betsy and Jim Greno, 64.58%; (tie) Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 54.17%; Susan Burns and Amy Habib, 52.78%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open Game. North-south, Judy Padgug and Christy Kellogg, 58.89%; Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 57.22%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 56.94% Fran Schmidt and Phyllis Wilkinson, 52.78%; east-west, Martha and John Welte, 57.50%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 54.72%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.50%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 199ers. (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 61.11%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 58.33%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 54.44%; Jane Mitchell and Fran Schmidt, 51.67%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Meg Klamp and Chris Urbanek, 67.14%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 57.38%; (tie) Martha and John Welte, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.90%; (tie) Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 55.71%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 55.48%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 54.76%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 54.42%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon –Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.66%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 57.73%; Sushil Amlani and Jim Lanzo, 57.05%
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Home-style pairs. (3-way tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Linda and Paul Zittel, Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 2 wins.
Delaware Wednesday Evening – Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 63.89%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 56.48%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 55.56%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 63.89%; Jane Constantine and Amy Habib, 59.26%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 50.93%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Pinky Regan and Robin Coffin, 62.04%; Susan Burns and Carole Sedita, 53.70%; Nancy Schanne and Judy Reich, 49.07%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Anne Allen and Mary Ellen Cotter, 63.89%; Christine Nieman and Fran Schmidt, 63.19%; Bonnie Botsford and Rivona Ehrenreich, 61.11%; Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 58.75%.