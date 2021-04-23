Duplicate Bridge: April 24, 2021

Celebrating its first birthday today is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Fun and surprises are promised. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Most local bridge clubs host online games on BBO. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.