Duplicate Bridge: April 17, 2021

The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added to the Tuesday and Thursday afternoon games for beginning players on BBO. The novice session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.