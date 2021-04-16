Duplicate Bridge: April 17, 2021

Do we miss live, face-to-face tournaments? Sure we do, especially this weekend, when the Buffalo Spring Sectional would have been played. Meanwhile, ACBL Charity Week continues through Sunday, April 18. Double black points will be awarded in regularly-scheduled games in virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
Most local bridge clubs host online games on BBO. The recently-organized Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Extra games are scheduled during ACBL Charity Week. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added to the Tuesday and Thursday afternoon games for beginning players on BBO. The novice session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational, plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of April 6 to April 12
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 63.19%; Joann and Gary Keenan, 61.81%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 54.86%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 53.47%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Open game. Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 61.34%; Peggy and Jeff Feather, 59.49%; Janet and David Desmon, 56.25%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhijz, 54.63%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 299er game. Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 71.53%; Janie Polk and Gail Pitterman, 68.06%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 61.11%; Carol Roth and Rivona Ehrenreich, 52.78%; (tie) Jennifer Epstein and Terry Camp, Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.08%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open Game. Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 71.79%; Martha and John Welte, 65.98%; Linda Burroughsford and Jay Levy, 59.78%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 55.22%; Gay Simpson and partner, 54.24%; Kamil Bishara and Judy Padgug, 53.39%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 53.04%; Larry Himelein and Bonnie Clement, 50.49%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 299ers. North-south, Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 62.04%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 53.70%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 52.31%; east-west, Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 64.35%; Ginger Maiman and Marcia Wright, 52.31; (tie) Gail Pitterman and partner, Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 50.93%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 64.74%; Martha and John Welte, 63.14%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 58.33%; Tova Reinhorn and Agi Maisel, 56.09%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.81%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 54.17%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 62%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday Evening – B Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 67.36%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 62.50%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 55.56%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 52.78%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.69%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Elizabeth Schreier and Amy Habib, 60.19%; Pinky Regan and Pam Righter, 59.26%; Susan Burns and Jo Ann Smith, 54.63%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 52.78%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Candace Graser and Martha Cain, 65.28%; Patty Porter and Carole Sedita, 51.39%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 63.33%; Anne Allen and Mary Ellen Cotter, 55%; (tie) Bonnie Botsford and Lenore Belzer, Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 52.78%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 6.28; Howard Epstein, 5.94; Devon Marlette, 4.09; Pat Pasculle, 3.60; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.08; Pamela Murphy, 2.72.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 10.10; Anne Slater, 7.29; Gary Keenan, 6.87; Maria Schory, 6.66; Kathleen Voigt, 6.24; Joann Keenan, 5.18; Cynthia Tashjian, 4.95; John Houghtaling, 3.70.
20-50 Points – Amy Habib, 18.65; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 13.40; Candace Graser, 12.92; Susan Burns, 12.33; Carol Licata, 11.74; Anne Allen, 9.08.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 31.50; Janet Desmon, 22.26; Martha Cain, 21.83; David Schott, 14.53; Nancy Deneen, 13.39; Pam Righter, 12.09; Maria Amlani, 11.12; Cherry Searle, 9.16.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 73.11; Larry Himelein, 44.12; Carol Roth, 17.75; Joanne Nover, 17.49; Pat Haynes, 11.58; Hannah Weinberg, 9.67; Susan Levy, 6.68; Rivona Ehrenreich, 6.04.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 32.98; Agi Maisel, 18.84; Audrey Ray, 16.15; Patty Porter, 10.57; Bob Ciszak, 9.92; Jim O’Hara, 9.60; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.23; Margaret Zhou, 8.74; Maryann Szafran, 6.46; Judy Zeckhauser, 6.13.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 79.24; Vic Bergsten, 66.45; Violet Makhija, 33.87; Jasbeer Makhija, 29.16; Bonnie Clement, 28.19; Joyce Frayer, 20.61; Richard McGowan, 20.42; Jim McClure, 13.72; Linda Milch, 13.55.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 54.32; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman, Jim Easton, 31.46; Bob Sommerstein, 27.81; Rajat Basu, 26.05; Ed Morgan, 23.30; Bill Rich, 18.78; Mary Ball, 18.74; Larry Abate, 16.22; Sushil Amlani, 15.45.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 53.67; John Bava, 19.48; Tova Reinhorn, 14.61; John Marvin, 10.85; Miriam Regnet, 8.99; Joyce Greenspan, 8.49; Cathy Majewski, 7.01.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 43.68; ; Pinky Regan, 17.36; Linda Burroughsford, 14.31; Walt Olszewski, 8.43.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 255.18; Ken Meier, 67.33; Allen Beroza, 62.55; Dale Anderson, 19.21; Davis Heussler, 17.25; Bill Rushmore, 13.53; Fred Yellen, 10.48.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 68.70; Sharon Benz, 46.53; Dian Petrov, 42.60; Judy Padgug, 26.08; Brian Meyer, 16.71; Kathy Pollock, 14.88.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 45.04; Chris Urbanek, 28.10; Bud Seidenberg, 19.71; Saleh Fetouh, 13.02.