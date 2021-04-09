Duplicate Bridge: April 10, 2021

The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. An open game has been added to the Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.