Duplicate Bridge: April 10, 2021

ACBL Charity Week starts Monday, April 12, and continues through Sunday, April 18. Double black points will be awarded in regularly-scheduled games in virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
• • •
Most local bridge clubs host online games on BBO. The recently-organized Rust Belt Bridge Group invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Extra games are scheduled during ACBL Charity Week. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. An open game has been added to the Tuesday afternoon game for players with fewer than 999 master points on Bridge Base Online. The 999er session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive large point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club, which is invitational, plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Western New York Unit 116 has scrubbed the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament in April. Plans for the annual summer picnic and the Fall Sectional in September are up in the air.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Unit 112 (Rochester) 199er Tournament – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Today, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.
CANCELED: Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.
CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of March 29 to April 5
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 61.67%; (tie) Meena Rustgi and Phyllis Stasiowski, Joann and Gary Keenan, 60.56%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 52.78%; Pat Pasculle and Sue Crofts, 50%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Open game. Martha and John Welte, 77.78%; Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 56.94%; Isabelle Banas and Donna Saia, 51.39% Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 49.31%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 199er game. (Tie) Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, Betsy and Jim Greno, 55.56%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 51.85%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open Game. North-south, Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 72.94%; Mary Magstadt and Nikolaos Mihailides, 62.92%; Richard McGowan and David Schott, 59.97%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.94%; east-west, Meg Klamp and Chris Urbanek, 65.25%; Martha and John Welte, 55.25%; Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 52.36%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 51.61%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 199ers. Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 59.03%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 58.33%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 56.25%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 55.56%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Open Game. North-south, Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 67.73%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 60.37%; Paula Rosen and Judy Zeckhauser, 54.04%; Bill Noltee and partner, 50.51%; east-west, Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 60.97%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 59.31%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 51.62%; John Bava and Rajat Basu, 51.02%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Home-style pairs. Linda and Paul Zittel, 3 wins.
Delaware Wednesday Evening – Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 61.11%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 57.64%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.08; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 50.69%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Jane Mitchell and Pam Righter, 65.74%; Maureen Saab and Martha Cain, 56.48%; Amy Habib and Linda Henschel, 51.85%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Robin Coffin and Jane Constantine, 59.26%; Susan Burns and Pam Righter, 57.41%; Nancy Schanne and Elizabeth Schreier, 50%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – (Tie) Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, Peggy Stock and Phyllis Wilkinson, 55.56%; Bonnie Botsford and Lenore Belzer, 54.17%; Barbara Kaye and Barbara Meenaghan, 51.39%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 6.28; Howard Epstein, 5.94; Devon Marlette, 4.09; Pat Pasculle, 3.60; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.08; Pamela Murphy, 2.72.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 10.10; Anne Slater, 7.29; Gary Keenan, 6.87; Maria Schory, 6.66; Kathleen Voigt, 6.24; Joann Keenan, 5.18; Cynthia Tashjian, 4.95; John Houghtaling, 3.70.
20-50 Points – Amy Habib, 18.65; Betsy and Jim Greno, 13.40; Candace Graser, 12.92; Susan Burns, 12.33; Carol Licata, 11.74; Anne Allen, 9.08.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 31.50; Janet Desmon, 22.26; Martha Cain, 21.83; David Schott, 14.53; Nancy Deneen, 13.39; Pam Righter, 12.09; Maria Amlani, 11.12; Cherry Searle, 9.16.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 66.67; Larry Himelein, 44.12; Carol Roth, 17.75; Joanne Nover, 16.75; Pat Haynes, 11.58; Hannah Weinberg, 9.67; Susan Levy, 6.68; Rivona Ehrenreich, 6.04.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 32.98; Agi Maisel, 18.84; Audrey Ray, 16.15; Patty Porter, 10.57; Bob Ciszak, 9.92; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.23; Margaret Zhou, 8.74.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 68.43; Vic Bergsten, 65.47; Violet Makhija, 33.87; Jasbeer Makhija, 29.16; Bonnie Clement, 25.92; Richard McGowan, 20.42; Joyce Frayer, 20.34; Jim McClure, 13.72; Linda Milch, 13.55.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 40.66; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman, Jim Easton, 30.50; Bob Sommerstein, 27.81; Rajat Basu, 23.47; Bill Rich, 18.78; Mary Ball, 18.47; Ed Morgan, 17.97; Sushil Amlami, 13.87; Bill Regan, 11.46; Larry Abate, 10.89; (tie) Dorothy and Larry Soong, 10.29.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 53.67; John Bava, 18.65; Tova Reinhorn, 14.61; John Marvin, 10.85; Miriam Regnet, 8.99; Joyce Greenspan, 8.49; Cathy Majewski, 7.01; Paula Kotowski, 4.49; Bob Padgug, 3.60.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 43.68; Pinky Regan, 17.36; Linda Burroughsford, 8.44; Walt Olszewski, 8.43; Martin Pieterse, 4.80.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 239.79; Ken Meier, 67.33; Allen Beroza, 62.55; Dale Anderson, 19.21; Bill Rushmore, 13.53; Fred Yellen, 10.48; Davis Heussler, 8.35.