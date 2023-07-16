Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is back in full force for its 40th anniversary.

This year's festivities come after the reversal of a March announcement by Canal Fest board members to cancel the festival this summer to rebrand and reconstruct the event.

"It's bigger and better than last year," Canal Fest Vice President Rick Maier said. "This year we're back at 100%."

The festival started off at noon Sunday with a literal bang from a small old-school cannon set up on the Renaissance Bridge, startling bystanders and signaling the beginning of the eight-day festival.

Festival-goers can find food at every corner of Canal Fest, including Italian sausages, Greek gyros and lemonade to cool off a bit from the summer heat.

A lineup of more than 30 local individual musicians and bands will be playing back to back during the festival, performing on both sides of the canal.

On Sunday, near the intersection of Niagara Street and Main Street, festival-goers took part in a chalk art contest, applying various designs to parking spaces. Vintage fire trucks were lined up on Niagara Street.

The annual event brings in up to 400,000 visitors, but after the Covid-19 pandemic it had seen smaller crowds and faced financial hardships this year until it received support from state funding.

"I hope it's good, but you never know," said Angelo Mantione, owner of Angelo's Italian Pastry, who has been a vendor at Canal Fest for over 20 years. "It depends on the weather. If the weather is good, then everybody does good. Because the people, they walk around, they eat."

Canal Fest organizers and local politicians joined together to speak on the value of Canal Fest, especially for North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda. But the concern of whether Canal Fest will be here to stay in the long-term still hangs over the heads of a couple local leaders, including State Sen. Rob Ortt.

"I think it's gonna go well (this year's festival), but the important thing is that it's going at all," Ortt said. "I think there just needs to be a willingness from everyone involved. The volunteers, the folks who make it happen, the vendors, as well the communities. If they're on board with saving Canal Fest, even if it means Canal Fest might look a little bit different 10 years from now, I think we can get there."

A full list of Canal Fest events can be found at canalfest.org.