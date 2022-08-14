 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPCA Serving Erie County cutting adoption fees in half this week at its main shelter

The SPCA Serving Erie County is cutting its adoption fees in half from Monday through Thursday for all adoptable animals at its main shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with evening hours until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Passes for those wanting to adopt a pet are available until one hour before closing.

Extended evening hours on Tuesdays will continue at the West Seneca shelter through Sept. 27.

For more information and photos of animals offered for adoption, visit YourSPCA.org/adoptable-animals.

