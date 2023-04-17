The SPCA Serving Erie County, with support from Petco Love, will hold the first of two Canine Wellness Clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. The second will take place there May 9.

Dogs will receive free distemper and rabies shots, free flea and tick medicine and free microchip IDs. Free pet supplies will be available while items last.

For $10 cash, the SPCA also will offer an optional vaccine for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that causes serious illness and can be passed on to humans.

All dogs must be on a leash. No appointments are needed, but spots are limited. For more information, call Amy Jaworski at 716-875-7360, ext. 224, or email ajaworski@yourspca.org.