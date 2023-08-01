A Town of Lancaster woman who admitted injuring a dog that she was boarding in her home was sentenced Tuesday to four weekends in jail and three years of probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Lancaster Town Justice Anthony J. Cervi also ordered Andrea L. White, 47, to pay $1,402.23 in restitution and issued an order of protection on behalf of the dog owner. He also ordered White not to possess, care for and house any more animals in her home aside from the two dogs she currently has.

She pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charge May 16.

Prosecutors said White was hired by a man to board his mixed-breed terrier Nyxxi on July 18, 2022, and would not give the dog back when he returned to pick it up Aug. 1.

The second time the owner tried to retrieve Nyxxi, prosecutors said, White told him that the dog had escaped from her vehicle during an accident in Orchard Park.

Lancaster Town Police with a search warrant found several dogs in White's home, including Nyxxi. Nyxxi was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic with a fractured and dislocated left front leg, a neck laceration and missing teeth.