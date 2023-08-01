A dangerous dog hearing for a registered service animal that bit a Village of Lancaster resident has been postponed until Sept. 4, an employee at the Village of Lancaster Municipal Building said Tuesday.

Christine Townsend, a director of Against All Oddz Alliance, a legal animal advocacy group that was contacted to represent the dog, a 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute whose name is Bandit, said the hearing had initially been scheduled for Tuesday.

Lancaster man, advocacy group hope to save service dog from being euthanized Joshua Gilley of Lancaster is desperate to get his service dog, Bandit, returned to him. Bandit was taken away after the dog was inadvertently let loose and bit a neighbor who may have tried to to grab him by the collar, and now he could be euthanized.

According to a press release by the animal advocacy group, a member of dog owner Joshua Gilley's family inadvertently let the dog out June 28 and it began to roam the neighborhood. The dog then bit a neighbor on the forearm multiple times.

The neighbor was treated at a local hospital, the advocacy group said, and Bandit was evaluated by a certified trainer who specializes in aggression cases. The group said the trainer determined that it would not be necessary to euthanize the dog.

Gilley, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car crash more than 10 years ago, said Bandit has been an invaluable companion and helps him control his seizures. Bandit has been held in the village's animal shelter since June 28.