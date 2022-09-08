Outdoor Spaces: 'Rambunctious' gardens in West Amherst

Longtime gardener Carol Ann Harlos receives a lot of feedback on her extensive garden from neighbors, visitors and passersby. People tell her it’s gorgeous. Some say it must be a lot of work.

But one man’s reaction to her front garden, in particular, stands out: “He said ‘You make the world a prettier place.’ It’s the nicest thing anyone has ever said about my garden,” Harlos said.

As far as the “must be a lot of work” comments, she replies this way.

“I garden because I like to play. Gardening is just not work to me,” said Harlos, 80, who enjoys observing birds as well as bees and other insects in the front, side and back gardens at her West Amherst home.

The large front garden, which Harlos and her husband, James, put in 10 years ago, takes up about two-thirds of the front lot. Being in full view, the garden is a wonderful way to interact with people, she said.

It is planted with lobelias; sedums; sweet William, and shiso (an annual herb, also called perilla, used as a garnish and ingredient in Asian cooking). Also found in this front garden: five different kinds of perennial geraniums, including the violet-blue Geranium "Rozanne"; purple autumn asters (“Purple is one of my favorite colors,” Harlos said); oregano; rudbeckias; Veronica (tall violet-blue spikes that resemble bottle brushes); oat grass (“I chop it down every spring,” she said); astilbes; brunnera (heart-shaped leaves with small light-blue blooms in the spring); daisy-like feverfew; perennial hibiscus; ligularia; dahlias and more.

Caladiums – tropical plants with colorful spotted and veined leaves – are a favorite of hers. In late October she will dig up the tubers, air-dry them and store them in an open box in the basement. She also overwinters the dahlias.

The caladiums will add color to the garden into fall, as will the feverfew.

“It’s not just flowers for color. It’s foliage,” said Harlos, whose garden has been on the Amherst Garden Walk in the past.

Other plants – such as Hemerocallis "Ruby Rose" (daylily) and spring-blooming lupines and daffodils – are done for the season.

“Every week this place looks different. Things bloom or they die or I cut them back,” she said.

The front garden also has two trees – a Crimson clump maple with leaves that turn red in the fall and a crabapple tree that her husband planted 50 years ago, around the time they moved into the house. The tree came from Two Guys, the former discount department store, Harlos said. “It was a stick,” she said.

In early May, it has pink buds that open to white flowers. Its fruit provides food to birds through winter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Harlos is a retired math and science teacher, master gardener, master naturalist, garden writer and speaker. James Harlos is a retired cancer research scientist at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. They have three grown daughters, three grandchildren and are about to become great-grandparents for the first time.

Harlos said she started gardening seriously in the ’70s. Decades later, her gardens are exuberant, even in late August when The Buffalo News visited and photographed them.

“I have ‘rambunctious’ gardens. That’s the word I use,” said Harlos, standing under the linden tree in the backyard.

She has seen many other gardens created in a much tidier style. “I admire it,” she said, “but it’s not me.”

Other highlights from the Harlos garden:

• Her gardening touch extends to the front porch, where clematis grows on a trellis. Upper window boxes are filled with geraniums and coleus, and four teddy bears can be seen in one of the windows, a practice that dates back to early in the Covid-19 pandemic when many residents placed stuffed animals in their windows so that children could have fun spotting them while out walking with their families.

• In addition to a gazebo and an arbor, the backyard is home to a large herb garden. Planted here: lovage, which she uses in soups; monarda (bee balm); horseradish; soapwort; catnip (grown for the couple’s three cats); catmint; parsley; chives; “walking” onions; and three kinds of sage.

“I freeze my herbs except for sage. I like to dry it and crumble it up,” Harlos said.

A large fountain sits in the center of the herb garden. “The honeybees have figured out a way to drink from it without drowning. They’re clever that way,” she said.

• Harlos, who teaches beekeeping, also has three beehives for honeybees at the back of her property, not only to attract the pollinators but also because she finds the bees interesting. She has gotten stung; there’s sometimes a snarky bee in the bunch, she said.

“I’m the one who is disturbing them, so I only go out there with purpose – to check on them or provide them with another ‘super,’ ” said Harlos, explaining that in a beehive, a super is a four-sided box that holds the frames.

Other backyard beds are planted with robust plants including black-eyed Susans, milkweed, elderberries and tall and wispy goat’s beard. “It’s so pretty because it’s architectural,” said Harlos of the goat’s beard.

After decades of gardening, Harlos enjoys sharing her knowledge with children and adults alike.

“I love to teach everyone. I teach anyone who wants to learn,” she said.