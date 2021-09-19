On display in museums around the world – and in our own backyard

The Barton House, the first structure built (as a test for the architect) for Darwin Martin’s sister and brother-in-law, features many of the same thoughtful touches as its grander next-door neighbor. The oak dining set Wright custom fashioned for it – a table and eight chairs – are on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

The culmination of a 25-year restoration effort last year means there’s now no museum visit that can rival the experience of seeing these works as they were first imagined – within the home itself. One of Wright’s earliest works that was nearly lost to time, the Martin House provides an unparalleled immersion into his ahead-of-the-times vision and casts his creations in the most powerful of settings.

Returning home

When the considerable restoration effort of the Martin House was underway, original pieces started to find their way back home.

First was a set of birdhouses, returned from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in 2006. Then the Grey Art Gallery at New York University gave back its Tree of Life window in 2010.

A flurry of reunions then proceeded.