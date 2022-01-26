More garden talk: Focus on 'secret garden' part of West Seneca couple's plans

Another plan: The blackberries got wild last summer so they mowed them down in the fall. When they grow back, which they will, the couple plans to keep a path through them open this year to make picking them less difficult.

“They bloom, and they are in their wild, and so you have to have, like, armor to get in there because they are all full of thorns. They bloom when it is warm and there are tons of mosquitoes in there so we said, ‘We have to figure out something better.’ So that’s what we’re going to do in the spring – keep one path mowed down so we can get in the middle of them rather than just picking the ones on the outside,” she said.