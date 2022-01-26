More garden talk: Focus on 'secret garden' part of West Seneca couple's plans

A round deck overlooking a pond is just one of the highlights in Paul and Marianne Rice’s garden.
The couple’s parklike retreat in West Seneca was featured in The Buffalo News’ “Outdoor Spaces” feature last summer and was also on the Tours of Open Gardens in July, which featured more than 100 gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara.
A vampire-themed garden is another fun addition.
How it started? “I went on a daylily trip with the Buffalo Area Daylily Society, and I found Bella Lugosi. I said, ‘I used to have one of these a long time ago.’ And then I found Nosferatu, and I said, ‘I’m going to do a vampire theme,’ ” Marianne Rice told The News in an interview last summer.
In addition, there are hostas galore; a waterfall; a second smaller pond; a larger deck off the house; a still-in-progress “secret garden”; bamboo plants; mature shade trees; a pergola; blackberries, elderberries, cherries and grapes, and more.
In a phone interview this week, Marianne Rice – like other local gardeners we recently interviewed – shared some thoughts about the 2021 gardening season and also about several gardening projects they have planned for this year.
(You can see a photo collection and video of the Rice garden from last summer – in addition to previously published “Outdoor Spaces” features – online at go.buffalonews.com/outdoorspaces.)
Below is the video from last summer, by News photographer John Hickey:
Marianne Rice this week looked back on their 2021 garden and shared plans for what they hope to do this year:
Successes in 2021? “I was really happy with how the garden turned out most of the time. We didn’t have too many problems last summer,” Rice said.
The perennials did well. The 8-foot-high wood backyard fence kept the deer away. And the hostas exploded.
Deciding what to do with the many healthy hostas that keep growing and expanding “is a good worry,” she said.
As in other years, she divided them in the spring and shared them with other gardeners.
A sad loss. Losing the fish in the koi pond earlier this winter was very upsetting. The Rices were out of town when the power was lost to the pond aerator, which is designed to provide fish with oxygen, and the pond froze over.
“The fish all passed away,” she said. “We have to have some sort of system where that doesn’t happen again,” she said.
So what’s next? Work will continue on the “secret garden” this year, Rice said. The couple created the garden last spring. It is hidden behind a handcrafted gate. The beds are planted with miniature hostas, and small rocks are artfully arranged around them. A feature wall in the enclosed space is made from bamboo stakes.
“I was thinking of putting some type of lighting in there, with a chandelier hanging from the spruce tree that’s over the top of it,” she said.
Rice said she also wants to add some type of flooring to the secret garden, where there is just dirt now – possibly a mosaic-type stone – along with a table and chairs to sit and enjoy the garden.
“It would look like a little room in there,” she said.
She has plans for the other gardens as well.
“I’m going to put hardy gladiolus in with all the daylilies because after the daylilies finish blooming in July it’s kind of blah there. The gladiolus usually bloom right after, in August. So we’ll have July with the daylilies and then in August we’ll have the gladiolus blooming,” she said.
Another plan: The blackberries got wild last summer so they mowed them down in the fall. When they grow back, which they will, the couple plans to keep a path through them open this year to make picking them less difficult.
“They bloom, and they are in their wild, and so you have to have, like, armor to get in there because they are all full of thorns. They bloom when it is warm and there are tons of mosquitoes in there so we said, ‘We have to figure out something better.’ So that’s what we’re going to do in the spring – keep one path mowed down so we can get in the middle of them rather than just picking the ones on the outside,” she said.