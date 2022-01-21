Love your home? Share it with us and it could be a 'Home of the Week'

It’s a new year, and The Buffalo News is looking for more local homes and the stories behind them for its Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a cabin, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.