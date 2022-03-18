Houseplants aren't just for houses. They can be at home at offices, too.

• Medium light: Within 6 feet of a window.

• Bright indirect light: Bright sun all day; more indirect sun than direct.

• Bright direct sun: Bright sun, but more direct sun than indirect.

Temperature is another consideration: Ideal temperature should be above 65 degrees and no cold drafts, Stepien said. Do not place directly next to heating or air-conditioning vents.

ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) are a popular option because they tolerate low light, love bright light and you can water only once a month by soaking it, Stepien said. (You can see her list of office plant suggestions for various light conditions at the end of story.)

“Snake plants are great especially for people who aren’t going into the office regularly. We have some people who say ‘I’m only going in once a week’ so they’re not going to be able to be present for their plants so usually those are good choices,” said Dominguez, one of the vendors scheduled to be at Plantasia, at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg, which runs March 17-20.