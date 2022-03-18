Houseplants aren't just for houses. They can be at home at offices, too.

So your back-to-the-office space is looking a little dreary. Or maybe you have a bit of spring fever and it’s too early to start digging around the garden.
In either case, a potted plant may be just the thing to liven up the place – whether you’re a new or seasoned houseplant parent.
“I was always curious about how the market was going to change now that people are going back to the office because a lot of people got into houseplants originally when they were stuck at home,” said Johanna C. Dominguez, owner of Put A Plant On It on Elmwood Avenue.
“We have noticed an increase in people getting office plants so they could have a plant in their office location and at home,” she said.
Staffers at local plant shops and greenhouses can be a great help in choosing the perfect office plant, and sharing care tips.
For starters, Rachel Stepien, owner of the Plant Shack in East Aurora and Lewiston, said to consider the lighting situation in the office.
Here’s how she distinguishes between certain types:
• Low light: No direct sun at all, and in a darker area (usually 6 or more feet away from a window).
• Medium light: Within 6 feet of a window.
• Bright indirect light: Bright sun all day; more indirect sun than direct.
• Bright direct sun: Bright sun, but more direct sun than indirect.
Temperature is another consideration: Ideal temperature should be above 65 degrees and no cold drafts, Stepien said. Do not place directly next to heating or air-conditioning vents.
ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) are a popular option because they tolerate low light, love bright light and you can water only once a month by soaking it, Stepien said. (You can see her list of office plant suggestions for various light conditions at the end of story.)
“Snake plants are great especially for people who aren’t going into the office regularly. We have some people who say ‘I’m only going in once a week’ so they’re not going to be able to be present for their plants so usually those are good choices,” said Dominguez, one of the vendors scheduled to be at Plantasia, at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg, which runs March 17-20.
“Dracaena (Draceana marginata, Draceana fragrans or ‘Janet Craig’) are also a really good choice for offices. And orchids, believe it or not, are a good choice for offices. They don’t need direct sun, so they’re usually good in a north-facing window or even under fluorescent lighting,” she said.
“Pothos would always be good for something trailing,” Dominguez said.
“With all plants that can take low light, mostly it means they can tolerate low light. It isn’t necessarily that they want low light,” she added.
Besides office lighting and watering, humidity also is a factor.
“Offices are usually very dry, so you want something that doesn’t need a lot of humidity,” Dominguez said.
Barb Klein, manager at Seneca Greenhouse in West Seneca, which will also be at Plantasia, said they often recommend pothos for office settings, but she also puts the peace lily on the list.
“Peace lilies are actually great in the office because they don’t require a lot of light. They’re a low-light plant, they bloom and they’re pretty,” she said.
Big palms can work in a low-light situation as well, Klein said. “Swedish ivies are good if you want something hanging. They’re pretty low-key,” she said.
A final tip, as we move into warmer weather: If your office plant isn’t looking so good, you can always take it home for a while and hang it outside in a shady spot.
“Give it a little TLC at home and then bring it back,” she said.
Plant picks for the office
These are some of Rachel Stepien’s suggestions for easy-to-care-for plants for the office, shared via email:
Great for any light situation, but we usually recommend these for low light when asked:
• Snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata): Tolerates low light, loves bright light, water only once a month by soaking it!
• ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia); Tolerates low light, loves bright light, water only once a month by soaking it!
• Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum): Tolerates low light, loves bright light, water when completely dry or when the plant looks sad or droopy!
Great for medium light:
• Philodendron ‘Heartleaf’: Let dry out in between watering.
• Philodendron ‘ Brasil’: Let dry out in between watering.
• Peperomia ‘Fuzzy Mystery’: Water when dry or droopy!
Great for bright indirect light:
• African violet (Saintpaulia): Water when dry or when droopy.
• Lipstick plant (Aeschynanthus radicans): Water when dry.
• Goldfish plant (Columnea gloriosa): Water when dry.
Great for bright direct light:
• Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia): Water when dry; they love water. They are large so best be a floor plant!
• Cactus (any cactus): Water once a month.
• Succulents (any succulent): Only water once a month or when leaves are a bit “deflated.”