Home of the Week: The Eberhardt home in Lake View in the Town of Hamburg

Jim and Theodora "Teddi" Eberhardt have lived in their home for 27 years. It was one of the original homesteads in the hamlet of Lake View, in the Town of Hamburg, said Jim Eberhardt, a longtime president of the Lake View Community Association.

Teddi Eberhardt, a flight attendant, was born in Alden and for about 10 years was vice president of the community association, which celebrated its centennial this year.

Jim Eberhardt, a retired building inspector for the Town of Hamburg, was born and raised in Lake View and his family has a long-standing history with the community, he said.

The Eberhardts raised two sons, Justin and Colin, in the house. Here is how Jim Eberhardt described their home in an email for The Buffalo News’ Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:

"The original home was built with some of the local materials including the structural clay foundation blocks from a local brick company located along the Buffalo railroad track system. The original owner, Fritz Fuller, was also instrumental in developing some of the infrastructure around our Lake View community as well.

"The house has undergone some changes over the years with a few different occupants. The original home was a small brick ranch built in the early 1920s. A second-floor addition and a 2½-car, two-story garage was added in the early 1970s. The interior living room area remains largely intact with the stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling and wormy pine, tongue-and-groove paneling on the walls. The original front porch was enclosed as living space and a new front patio was added in the late 1990s.

"Over the past 27 years that we have lived here, we have updated the kitchen cabinets and appliances and refinished most of the interior of the house with drywall, fresh paint and new fixtures. The house continues to keep a cozy country feel as woodwork is seen throughout the first floor.

"Exterior renovations included some new second-floor siding, roofing and a metal roof for the second floor along with metal exterior and metal roofing for the garage. A large deck was added in 2016 along with the concrete patio in the rear. One more minor note, the original 18-foot round above-ground pool has been here with a deck for nearly 40 years.

"The house sits back about 200 feet off the road on a small plot of land that was carved from the original farm lot plots," he said.

More photos of the Eberhardt home: