Home of the Week: A move to a bigger house with room for Mom

While many empty nesters downsize after raising a family, Linda L. Boldt and her husband, Bill, both now retired, upsized to a larger house.
This gave them the opportunity to share their home with Linda Boldt’s mother, Mae Limpert, who had her own downstairs bedroom and bath in the new house in Orchard Park.
They previously lived in West Seneca.
“We raised our two kids in West Seneca. I grew up in West Seneca. We built a house right next to my mother and father so I lived there my whole life until we came out here,” Boldt said.
After her father died about 30 years ago, Boldt said they always took care of her mother. "She was always next to us. We always had dinner together," she said.
Yet they eventually decided that living under the same roof would be a better option. So they sold the two homes and moved to Orchard Park.
“She lived with us for nine years. She was 95 when she passed away. So she had nine good years with us in this house. It was nice having her here, and it was nice for her to have company and activity. It worked out very well,” Boldt said.
After moving to Orchard Park, where Bill Boldt grew up, the couple spent the next 11 years remodeling the house to make it their own. (See photos below.)
They completely remodeled the kitchen, painted every room, added a four-season room on the back of the house and planted many perennials. Through the years, the house became the gathering spot for family, Linda Boldt said.
“The only space that we didn’t remodel is the pool house that includes a wet bar, his-and-hers bathrooms and an attached storage room,” she said.
“The property sits on 2 acres and is the last house on a dead-end street. We have an in-ground swimming pool and many flower beds.
“Every day we wake up and pinch ourselves because we are so blessed to own this house,” she said.
