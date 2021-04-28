Tour the 2021 Decorators' Show House before the transformation begins

A few things to know about Decorators’ Show Houses through the years: While decorators pretty much have carte blanche when it comes to creating their spaces – choosing the themes, fabrics, furnishings and accessories for their rooms – there are some restrictions. They can’t paint over original woodwork, for example.

Also, homeowners – who do not live in the house during the makeover – do not return to a fully furnished, redecorated home after the show house ends.

“The Cellinos will not be benefitting from the Decorators’ Show House, minus the cosmetic portion – paint on the walls and things like that. Just like every other Decorators’ Show House, all of the decorators will be removing all of their decor out of their spaces. Most of it is for sale so anyone who comes to visit the show house can purchase these items, and pick them up when the show house ends,” said Karen Benz Coen, show house chairwoman.

The exception is when owners work with the kitchen designers and invest in a kitchen renovation. Also, artwork displayed in the art lofts, a popular feature when the show house opens, can be purchased by visitors while touring the house and taken home that day. As in other years, a boutique with items for sale also is planned.

The Covid impact