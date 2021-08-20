The 2021 Decorators' Show House: Grand living – then and now

The wallpaper is hung. The paint is dry. The pillows fluffed. The furniture, plants and artwork in place. Decorators’ Show House, a major community fundraiser, is ready for visitors.
This year’s house opens Aug. 21 and continues through Sept. 18. The early 20th-century mansion, the Grace Millard Knox House, is the 21st Decorators’ Show House sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News.
The house features 37 decorated spaces, including a large marble foyer, music room, drawing room, new kitchen with coffee bar, rotunda transformed into a breakroom room, cosmopolitan lounge, paneled library, multiple bedrooms, custom closets, virtual classroom, home office and more. Two spaces were decorated by students – one from Villa Maria College (the reading room); another from Frontier High School (the master bath).
Among the highlights:
• Inspiration for room designs came from many places. Michael T. Chamberlain, of Hertel Home Consignment, said the inspiration for the master bedroom was a gown display cabinet that once stood in the old Jenss department store in Niagara Falls.
• Rooms on the first floor were clearly meant for elaborate gatherings. What originally was designed as the music room measures approximately 50 feet by 35 feet, said J.D. Furman III, of Conley Interiors.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful room, but even as beautiful as it is I think a lot of people would have a hard time envisioning how to live in a room like this. So we wanted to bridge that gap a little bit and bring as many different types of styles and languages of furniture into this room as we could to honor the architecture of the room and still make it approachable with the rhythms of modern living,” he said.
Furnishings include contemporary, traditional English, French, along with ornate lacquer work and a pair of tables that are original to the house. Areas of the room are designated for playing games, conversation, relaxing near the fireplace.
• Much marble is found here. The rotunda alone has five different types. Board members of the Interior Design Association of Western New York decorated this round, domed room with a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” theme. Dining chairs are custom designed and fabricated by Kittinger using a fabric in a peacock motif that echoes the peacock in the Tiffany-style stained-glass window in the space. The design team also decorated the adjacent long and narrow loggia; the “Cosmopolitan Lounge” was inspired by New York City hotel lobby bars. The loggia leads to the dining room. IDA president Barb Reformat pointed that the three rooms create places for breakfast, cocktails and dinner.
• The dining room is a good example of the challenge of mixing old and new. “I wanted to respect the bones of the house and the heritage of the house and the grandness of Mrs. Knox, but I wanted to make it a little more contemporary with the light fixture and the artwork,” said interior designer Mark Taylor.
The table is set with traditional dinnerware but more modern, contemporary silverware. “Our whole thing was ‘old with new,’ ” Taylor said.
• Red Disk returns to the Show House this year with four wallpaper installations, including two new designs. “Welcome Home Buffalo” is the third wallpaper design in the Buffalo collection by artist Karen Matchette; it features illustrations of Buffalo homes. Visitors will see it in the first-floor drawing room by michael P. design for Room. And fashion-lovers won’t want to miss the “Forever In Vogue” wallpaper design for Red Disk by fashion illustrator Patricia Roberts. It’s found in the second-floor “Fashion Illustration” dressing room by Diana Augspurger and Creative Storage.
Some house history: The house was built by New York City architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert from 1915 to 1918 for Grace Millard Knox, wife of the late Seymour H. Knox, and their children – Seymour H. Jr., Marjorie and Dorothy. Seymour H. Knox, who was vice president of the Woolworth Co. and chairman of Marine Trust Co., died just before construction of the house began.
Support Local Journalism
The mansion stayed in the family until 1969, when it became home to the old Montefiore Club, a private men’s club that added an athletic facility in back. Computer Task Group bought it in 1978 as its new headquarters. It was purchased for $2.475 million in June 2020 by attorney Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law, which will move in after the Show House closes.
The house is 28,000 square feet. Cellino has said he plans to preserve the original mansion. It’s 48,000 square feet with the addition, which will become Cellino Law’s office facilities and will not be open during the Show House.
Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million to benefit 23 local cultural and human service organizations.
Planning to go? Here are the details:
Location: 800 Delaware Ave.
Dates: The Show House runs Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Mondays are for private group tours. The house is closed Tuesdays.
Tickets: Tickets are timed and need to be purchased online through Ticketbud. Tickets for general admission are $30, presale only, through Aug. 20; and $35, presale only, beginning Aug. 21. Private tours are $40. For questions, email JLBuffaloTickets@gmail.com or call 884-8865.
Parking: In lot behind the Show House. Also at United Way, 742 Delaware Ave.; across the street at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. (Friday evenings and weekends only); and on Barker Street. Follow the parking signs.
Special nights: Friday nights are Artists Night, where visitors can meet the regional artists who have art on display and for sale throughout the house. Decorators Night will be held on Thursday evenings.
New this year: Visitors can listen to an overview of decorated spaces from their phones through the free Show House audio tour. Bring headphones/earbuds.
Restrictions: No infants or children younger than 10. No pets. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. The house is not handicapped-accessible.
In addition: The Hunt Shoppe boutique with items for sale is located in the ballroom in the basement, next to a gallery with artwork for sale. Many of the furnishings and decorative items in the rooms throughout the house are for sale, so visitors can purchase these items and pick them up when the Show House ends. Photography is allowed, and guests are encouraged to share their photos and comments on social media with #jlbshowhouse21. Guest restrooms are available in the basement.
Covid-19 protocols: The Junior League is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and encourages wearing masks at the Show House regardless of vaccination status. Hand sanitization stations will be available. Because of the pandemic, the 2021 Decorators’ Show House was moved from spring to late summer.
Learn more: Additional information and any updates are available on the Junior League of Buffalo website and its Facebook page.