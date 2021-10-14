Spice up your pumpkin display with wild varieties

Sullivan said people will pick up some early in the season when they begin decorating for fall with mums, corn stalks and straw bales. Then they come back closer to Halloween for their carving pumpkins.

Stephen Reiners, professor of horticulture at Cornell University, said the trend for weird pumpkins is continuing.

He’s been working with pumpkins for years. “I think I did my first trial back in 1991. The stuff that is being sold, the stuff that is being bred, the stuff that growers are putting out there are things that I would have called unmarketable. Nobody would have wanted them 30 years ago. Now everybody wants them,” he said.

But years ago, many people preferred what they considered the perfect pumpkin.

“It had to be symmetrical. You didn’t want that one flat side. You didn’t want any warts on it. The color had to be uniform. You had to have a decent handle on it. I’ve seen so many people who find the perfect pumpkin, and they pick it up by the stem and the stem breaks off,” Reiners said.

Now, the odder the better.

Wacky, weird – and edible?

Of the 16 varieties of specialty pumpkins the Awalds grow on their North Collins farm, eight are edible.