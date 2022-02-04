Sally Cunningham: Valentine roses are a lovely gift, but you can also branch out

The other reason: The roses are more likely to last longer and open their buds if they have been professionally handled and protected. Roses that have been exposed to severe temperatures in transport or unloading are likely to wilt quickly or to have rock-hard buds (sometimes called “bombs”) that never open.

2. Handle with care. Knowledgeable flower-lovers shudder in horror when they see a bouquet go outside uncovered. Even if you parked near the door of the shop, do not carry bare-headed cut flowers or tropical plants outside when the temperature is anywhere near freezing. Responsible sellers wrap them for you. Get them straight home. Once there, snip the cut ends off again (so they aren’t sealed closed), remove leaves that would be below water level, and put them in a vase of tepid water away from drafts. If the florist provided a flower-preserving packet, use it. Flowers last longest in a cool room, preferably close to 60 degrees, especially at night. Change the water every couple of days. Enjoy them.