Sally Cunningham: Valentine roses are a lovely gift, but you can also branch out

The poet Robert Burns wrote that his love “is like a red, red rose,” which may be one of the many reasons you are soon heading toward flower shops and garden centers to choose your Valentine’s Day gift. It’s become traditional to express love with flowers, especially if they are red.
If long-stemmed roses or bright red carnations are your first choice, I have some tips about handling them. But I also will suggest a couple of equally romantic alternatives, some of which will last much longer.
Traditional cut roses
If this is your choice, here are important tips:
1. Buy from a florist. One reason is that professional florists have very challenging jobs. The work may look and sound romantic and pretty, but these people work for long shifts on their feet, and they damage their hands with repetitive motions (cutting, twisting wires) and constant soaking. Also, like other green businesses, their survival is extremely weather-dependent. A stormy Valentine’s or Mother’s Day weekend can threaten the whole year’s bottom line.
If you’d like them to be around all year for you, it seems only fair to support them rather than pick up the bouquet from a pop-up vendor.
The other reason: The roses are more likely to last longer and open their buds if they have been professionally handled and protected. Roses that have been exposed to severe temperatures in transport or unloading are likely to wilt quickly or to have rock-hard buds (sometimes called “bombs”) that never open.
2. Handle with care. Knowledgeable flower-lovers shudder in horror when they see a bouquet go outside uncovered. Even if you parked near the door of the shop, do not carry bare-headed cut flowers or tropical plants outside when the temperature is anywhere near freezing. Responsible sellers wrap them for you. Get them straight home. Once there, snip the cut ends off again (so they aren’t sealed closed), remove leaves that would be below water level, and put them in a vase of tepid water away from drafts. If the florist provided a flower-preserving packet, use it. Flowers last longest in a cool room, preferably close to 60 degrees, especially at night. Change the water every couple of days. Enjoy them.
Other Valentine red choices
Anthuriums have been featured in recent plant industry shows, such as the TPIE (Tropical Plant International Expo). Sometimes called Flamingo Flowers, these are low-maintenance houseplants in northern states, with fleshy red, coral, pink, or white bracts or “spaths” that may appear to be flowers.
The bracts on newer cultivars are large and dramatic. The plants accept moderate indoor light and require regular water. In summer they can be lovely in containers outdoors in shady locations. A few Western New York garden centers are open now and have houseplant departments that are sure to include Anthuriums.
The only negative factor for some homes: All Anthurium plant parts are toxic for cats and dogs, because they contain calcium oxalate crystals. Chewing the plants will produce mouth swelling, drooling and vomiting, which could be severe; contact the veterinarian immediately. I have beloved family cats and I still own this plant. It doesn’t strongly attract my trio – but I keep them far out of kitty’s reach anyway. (Some plants such as spider plants and bromeliads are not harmful to pets, and satisfy their urge to chew.)
Other houseplants that feature Valentine red may await you in your favorite garden center. Geraniums, for example, can be forced to bloom early in warm indoor conditions and can last for decades.
Gorgeous, easy-care, red shrub roses
Many gardeners, including myself, prefer living plants more than cut flowers. How about giving a garden center gift certificate (attached to a box of chocolates perhaps), with a picture of a red-flowering shrub rose, to be selected sometime in May?
These are just some of the red roses that were shown at 2022 industry trade shows such as MANTS (Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show) and TPIE. I expect to see these in WNY shops.
But don’t get stuck on a particular cultivar. The professionals who peruse catalogs and websites, and attend shows and lectures, have put great effort into choosing specimens that suit our climate and growing conditions. Try their choices rather than ordering online.
• Cherry Sunblaze miniature rose: Just 1 to 2 feet tall and compact, it’s great for containers or window box displays.
• Red Drift groundcover rose: Also shorter than 2 feet, this one forms a scarlet carpet all season.
• Oso Easy Urban Legend: All the Oso Easy roses are truly easy, (mostly 2 to 3 feet tall) and extremely tough even in harsh climates.
• Kolorscape Red: A prolific landscape shrub rose (up to 3 feet tall) that was bred for disease resistance and tolerance of summer heat.
• Knock Out red roses (both single and double): Part of the Knock Out family that exploded onto the market many years ago, claiming the best disease resistance and easiest care. They have gotten better and better; just plant 3 feet apart for a stunning hedge or border.
• Brindabella Empress (formerly called Red Empress): Part of a collection that was bred for both superior performance as well as fragrance – a factor that lost ground over the decades of intense hybridization: quickly grows to 4 by 4 feet. Also look for Crimson Knight.
• David Austin roses: Hybrids by David Austin are healthy, disease-resistant English roses. ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ is possibly the red rose with the best story attached. It features 4-inch semi-double blossoms, and never needs pruning. It won the 2014 Biltmore International rose trial for the Most Outstanding Rose.
Another spectacular David Austin is "Tess of the d’Ubervilles" – with deeply cupped crimson flowers, repeat blooms, and old rose fragrance. It can be a shrub or a climber (to 7 feet).
These are only a few of the tempting red bloomers that are bound to touch your lover’s heart, as well as your own.
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.