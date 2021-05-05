Sally Cunningham: The flowering trees of early spring

What joy it has been to see trees flowering this season. In March, some witch hazels were spotted with yellow or orange flowers, and throughout April one species after another opened its blossoms in our yards, on our streets and in the woods. The Japanese cherry blossoms in Delaware Park once again solidified our love for those species, and our nurseries and garden centers attempted to seduce eager homeowners with spectacular specimens. In May, many more will make our hearts beat faster.

Tree shopping is a challenge, though. Which of these irresistible spring beauties is right for that location in your particular yard? What are they like in summer, fall and winter – and in 15 years? Maybe some trees you haven’t seen yet would be even better; spring flowers are only one feature.

The right reason to choose a tree

As fun as it is to take your parent or partner to a nursery to choose a flowering tree, I’m sorry to say it is not the right way to do it. Yes, the flowering tree you see now is what that little beauty can be for a certain time period in the right place. Next year, too, but that’s only a small part of the story.