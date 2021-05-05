Sally Cunningham: The flowering trees of early spring

What joy it has been to see trees flowering this season. In March, some witch hazels were spotted with yellow or orange flowers, and throughout April one species after another opened its blossoms in our yards, on our streets and in the woods. The Japanese cherry blossoms in Delaware Park once again solidified our love for those species, and our nurseries and garden centers attempted to seduce eager homeowners with spectacular specimens. In May, many more will make our hearts beat faster.
Tree shopping is a challenge, though. Which of these irresistible spring beauties is right for that location in your particular yard? What are they like in summer, fall and winter – and in 15 years? Maybe some trees you haven’t seen yet would be even better; spring flowers are only one feature.
The right reason to choose a tree
As fun as it is to take your parent or partner to a nursery to choose a flowering tree, I’m sorry to say it is not the right way to do it. Yes, the flowering tree you see now is what that little beauty can be for a certain time period in the right place. Next year, too, but that’s only a small part of the story.
One of the basic concepts that professional landscapers and serious gardeners learn and preach is: “Right plant, right place.” That is, no matter how pretty a plant might be, it’s no darned good if it is not planted correctly in the right site. Every species has its own set of needs, such as sunlight, water, drainage, soil type, root space and protection from harmful elements (wind, animals, pollution). For that reason, a homeowner should shop in reverse: Do the boring stuff of analyzing your property, where you would like a tree, and figure out what the location offers – the factors above – and what will really fit there when it grows tall and wider. Most do. Then talk with nursery professionals about plants that meet those specs, and then you can fall in love.
Look at the grown-ups first
A great way to learn about trees is to walk among them in an arboretum – a place that is dedicated to education about trees, where you can observe them growing in an actual habitat, and where the trees and shrubs are labeled. The most recently Certified Arboretum (Level III, ArbNet) is in Darien: It’s Draves Arboretum, where you can observe nearly 800 woody species, both native and suitable species from other countries. The arboretum’s founder, Tom Draves, selected and grows species for their specific usefulness in Western New York growing conditions. Visit often to see what trees look like in all seasons, where they grow without pampering. (For information on admission, tours and membership, visit the website.)
Others include the South Park Arboretum, part of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted (father of American landscape architecture) as an “outdoor museum of trees.” The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy offers tree education and some audio tours in Delaware Park, among others in the system. At SUNY Buffalo State, the Maud Gordon Holmes Arboretum features 100 shrub beds, and many tree specimens. And the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville offers a fine woody plant collection and labeled plant beds.
What is that?
If you are asking that question about flowering trees, these are likely what you’ve been seeing:
• Prunus varieties of flowering cherries: Everyone asks about Prunus, the genus that includes flowering cherries, plums, peaches or almonds. Sargent cherry cultivars and the Higan cherry are some of the long-lived and hardy cultivars. The annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival shows eight varieties or cultivars of flowering cherry trees, among them Yoshino. Among native Prunus, Draves recommends Prunus americana (American plum), a smallish tree with white flowers, edible fruit and wildlife value.
• Aesculus pavia (red buckeye): When I asked two fine nurserymen – Draves, of Draves Tree and Landscape in Darien, and Mike Telban, of Johnson’s Nursery in East Aurora – what spring-flowering trees to recommend, both immediately mentioned this plant. It’s basically a small (typically 20-foot) horse chestnut with dramatic red flowers, frequently visited by hummingbirds.
• Amelanchiers (serviceberry, juneberry, shadbush): Whichever species you find, this native plant should be in every yard. A few are so-called dwarf cultivars, but most grow 12 to 25 feet tall, so place them in the yard where you’ll see white spring flowers, purple-blue summer berries, yellow fall leaves and smooth gray bark. They make birds very happy, and the berries are delicious for us, too.
• Cornus (dogwood) species: The large dogwood genus includes many spring-blooming shrubs and trees, mostly white-flowered. Natives include pagoda and flowering dogwoods (C. florida); non-native but beautiful ones are Cornus kousa and Cornus mas (cornelian). Allow room for the mature sizes.
• Cercis species and cultivars (Eastern redbuds): If you noticed tiny deep pink or magenta flowers on a gray-barked tree, before the leaves open, it is likely the wonderful native redbud. They may need protection from winter wind – often best placed on the eastern side of a house – but improved, stronger cultivars keep coming. Draves calls the new cultivar ‘Alleycat’, with white-green splashed leaves, “jaw-dropping.” I spotted beautiful weeping ones at Murray Brothers and Johnson’s nurseries.
• Malus (crabapples): There are about 100 cultivars out there, so get good nursery professional advice. They are the most prized white- and pink-flowering spring trees, but placement is everything. Sizes and shapes vary greatly, with only a few true ‘dwarfs’ – for example ‘Cinderella.’ Many look shabby or messy up close in summer (apple scab, dropping fruit) so place them out in the yard. The summer fruits are great for jam and jelly and for the birds.
Walk through some garden centers and nurseries to see these and other spring beauties, and then do research about their mature sizes and site requirements. Every one is gorgeous in its time – if it’s in the right place.