Sally Cunningham: Summer's superstars in Western New York gardens

• Daylilies: They have obviously been extraordinary, as observed in Open Gardens all last month, and according to the Buffalo Area Daylily Society members, hybridizers and growers. Among many amazing gardens, Kitty and Gary Bannerman, of Pine Ridge Gardens in Orchard Park, offered weeks of bloom – in their case amid the prolific poppies. It was also delightful to see the new cultivars that were hybridized by the Bannermans and named after each of them.

The ONM factor, in the case of daylilies: Deer certainly eat them, and I wish I had put up cages or fences around mine sooner, or spread the Milorganite. Both hosta and daylily collectors swear that this fertilizer product repels the animals. Some sprinkle it outside the garden so the deer get a whiff before they approach. Others hang little net bags of the stuff on the tree branches – also a good way to use old nylon stockings or panty hose.

• Astilbes: These are the models for shade-tolerant plants that really need lots of moisture. When people plant them near shade trees, they flower – but they are puny if they don’t get ample moisture. This year, they did, and were twice as tall with fatter flowers than before.