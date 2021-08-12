Sally Cunningham: Summer's superstars in Western New York gardens

Gardeners are reporting unusual successes this season for many plants and crops, and mentioning a very few disappointments. I’ve compiled their comments, and discovered some big general statements. A few plants have been stars of the season.
However, before declaring the 2021 Best Performance Awards, context is needed:
Some plants thrive best in certain weather conditions if their other needs are met. The best weather ever will not help a plant if the soil, site and care are wrong for it. I’m suggesting we embrace a new acronym: ONM, meaning if other needs are met.
2021 winners
From hundreds of reports and sitings, these plants performed wonderfully this season (if ONM):
• Echinacea (coneflowers): During Garden Walk Buffalo, Open Gardens and other tours, coneflowers were abundant and prolific. In part it was probably because of the growing commitment to support pollinators – just see the many happy insects buzzing all over those flowers. If they had the right site (ONM), these plants surpassed expectations because of the early heat and ample rain.
Many other aster-family or daisy-type flowers also showed off beautifully, such as the native black-eyed Susans Rudbeckia hirta or R. laciniata. (For many reasons, choose as many native plants as possible for the ecosystem services they provide.)
• Hydrangeas: It is the first year in decades that I have heard people exclaim about their blooming hydrangeas (the Big-leaf, early blooming kind, H. macrophylla). Usually hundreds of homeowners lament that the blue- or pink-flowering beauty – originally stunning in its garden center – never flowered. Many were thrilled this year: The Hajnosz garden in the Lake Shore area sported a hydrangea that bloomed for the first time in 16 years – patient people these gardeners.
And Kathy Shadrack, of Smug Creek Gardens in Hamburg, has a variegated macrophylla that bloomed for the first time ever. If ONM (enough protection so that buds weren’t nailed by a late frost, and they weren’t cut back too soon), the hydrangeas loved the heat and water.
The other hydrangea phenomenon, for which I don’t have a scientific explanation yet, was my personal miracle, also witnessed in other gardens: Some macrophylla hydrangeas (cultivars that started with the ‘Endless Summer’ types) flowered blue for the first time ever! Many of us long for blue flowers, the way they appear all over Cape Cod for instance. And many of these cultivars will only produce blue flowers in an acidic soil. (Normally in Western New York our pH level is high, alkaline, which produces pink or mauve colors in the hydrangeas that are changeable.)
So the lovers of blue flowers may wonder – why? Did the flowers turn blue because there was so much heat and rain that they had more time to absorb the elements in the soil? Was the rain more acidic? Whatever the reason, the blue flowers were and are thrilling.
• Daylilies: They have obviously been extraordinary, as observed in Open Gardens all last month, and according to the Buffalo Area Daylily Society members, hybridizers and growers. Among many amazing gardens, Kitty and Gary Bannerman, of Pine Ridge Gardens in Orchard Park, offered weeks of bloom – in their case amid the prolific poppies. It was also delightful to see the new cultivars that were hybridized by the Bannermans and named after each of them.
The ONM factor, in the case of daylilies: Deer certainly eat them, and I wish I had put up cages or fences around mine sooner, or spread the Milorganite. Both hosta and daylily collectors swear that this fertilizer product repels the animals. Some sprinkle it outside the garden so the deer get a whiff before they approach. Others hang little net bags of the stuff on the tree branches – also a good way to use old nylon stockings or panty hose.
• Astilbes: These are the models for shade-tolerant plants that really need lots of moisture. When people plant them near shade trees, they flower – but they are puny if they don’t get ample moisture. This year, they did, and were twice as tall with fatter flowers than before.
• Vegetable gardens: Depending on the crops and the timing of planting, vegetable gardens have mixed results. Most plants are large, but may be late to ripen their fruit – as in the case of all my still-green tomatoes. Heat and sunshine will correct that soon. Slugs or snails eat many kinds of plants, and they multiplied quickly when the rains came (record number of rainy days in June). The population particularly liked crowded conditions, lack of breezes and some mulches that let them hide.
Squash plants and their fruits are enormous, sooner than expected. In my garden I keep missing the moment to pick the zucchinis when they are reasonable sizes, and now I have five 17-inch ones that may double as sledge hammers. (While not a cook, I have mastered zucchini parmigiana, with soups and bread soon to follow.)
And so many more gardeners’ stories …
• Hostas clearly loved all the water (if ONM, as in protection from slugs, snails and deer).
• Shrubs that are prone to powdery mildew definitely showed the white, powdery fungus disease (ninebarks especially), but in other seasons the same plants won’t develop it.
• Roses include too many kinds to generalize, but if they are prone to black spot or powdery mildew, this would be the year for it. (The humidity levels over extended periods increase the likelihood of many fungus diseases for many kinds of plants.)
• Trees everywhere, unless attacked by some serious pests, generally received the deep, ample rainfall they required to produce roots and leaves – making up for an early drought period and possibly years of neglect.
In short, every yard and garden is its own microclimate with its own site, soil and gardener. Depending on the ONM – whether other needs were met – many plants have had a marvelous summer so far. Now, pay attention, and meet their needs.