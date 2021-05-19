Sally Cunningham: Spring gardening begins with the prep work

Many gardeners have this moment: “It’s sunny and warm outside. I’ve been itching to get into the garden – and finally I have time! Out I go – but, oh gosh, what do I do first?”
In theory: You covered the soil for the winter so the bed isn’t weedy. You may have top-dressed the empty beds or vegetable garden with a few inches of compost or improved garden soil. You have been pulling or digging any errant weeds for weeks. So you are ready to plant. Right?
That is all a fantasy. Almost nobody starts with the prep work done.
In reality: You have a busy life. You have weeds in the garden, and lumpy clay soil. You didn’t make (enough) compost. You haven’t bought Bumper Crop or some other great compost, or a Big Yellow Bag of garden soil, or your garden center’s preferred container or potting mix. (Reminder: In pots or hanging baskets, or with houseplants, use potting mix – not real soil.)
And so you stand there, looking at your wanna-be garden, possibly feeling overwhelmed. Where to start?
What you should not do first is what most people do first: Go to the garden center and buy everything you want – seeds, plants, especially the irresistible annuals and perennials that are flowering – so pretty. Later you’ll figure out what they are, how long they flower, what size the plants will be, and where they should be placed. That is not the way to do it, but I understand.
What comes first
Always start with the soil. If you haven’t prepared the garden area or raised beds, you will be doing some of these things on your first glorious gardening days, if you have not already:
1. Uncover the soil, whether you are pulling plastic or straw off a planting bed or flat garden, so it can warm up. (I only got to this on May 12, and felt so happy I had left the beds covered in order to smother the encroaching goutweed and other nasties.)
2. In exposed soil: Dig large perennial weeds (dandelions, burdock, any spreader in the wrong place), and compost the green parts (not seeds), or bury or bag them. Rake or hoe small seedlings, and loosen up the soil surface with a garden fork. Ideally you should do this a few times before planting.
3. Assess the soil in the beds, and how many containers you plan to fill, and then order or shop for compost, potting mix or garden soil. You won’t be sorry to get more than you think you need. If you have had crop failures before, or if you are trying to grow acid-loving plants (rhododendrons, blueberries), arrange for a soil pH test from Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners. (For a large project, you may arrange for a complete soil test.)
4. Plan the layout and fix pathways through a flat garden or between raised beds, so you can work in the garden without stepping on your carefully improved soil. In a flat garden I use old boards for paths, sunken slightly lower than 3- to 4-foot-wide beds. Some people use straw or mulch for paths, or plant them with clover. My daughter’s city yard is overrun with cinquefoil (an aggressive little weed – the cinque, similar to cinco, referring to the leaf formation of five leaflets.) To block that, we used heavy black plastic around and up the sides of her 15-inch raised beds. We covered the plastic with stepping stones and dark wood mulch. Choose your method, but prevention is easier than fighting tough weeds later.
5. Around perennial or shrub beds, also do the soil prep and weeding work, being careful about plants that emerge very late such as the hardy begonia, balloon flower (Platycodon), and butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa). Block large weedy areas with cardboard, thick newspaper, to be covered with mulch later. (My own confession: I use lots of cardboard in my perennial beds, and usually cover it with pine needles that I collect in fall. I didn’t do it, so I will cover those patches with straw on the cardboard. Straw is unusual, and most people prefer shredded bark, wood chips or cocoa shells. But it’s a private garden and spreading straw is easier on my back compared to wood mulch.) Another choice would be to leave the soil exposed and keep up with the hoeing or weeding.
6. You will thank yourself if you also evaluate your props and tools before planting days. Drag out the hoses, check them, and set up your system so that you are ready to water. Baby plants require it regularly. Clean and sharpen tools if you have not.
Once you have done all the soil prep and weed prevention work, the real fun begins.
Tips for shopping and planting
You are off to the garden center or farmers market with your list – because of course you have thought this through. You are not an impulse buyer, surely.
• Read seed packets. Whether you are seeding beans, squash, cosmos or cleome, read the expected size of the plants. Do you want bush beans or climbing beans, flowers that are 8 inches or 2 feet tall? Read “days to harvest” to know how soon you can pick the salad greens, flowers or different kinds of tomatoes. Good seed packets also tell recommended planting time, spacing and depth. The soil should feel warm in your hands when you plant beans or vine crops.
• Choose seedlings or larger plants, after reading the tags for their needs (or Googling for info about cultivars). And then plant them carefully, with proper spacing, in your wonderfully prepared soil. Plant pollinator-friendly flowers among the vegetable plants. Don’t let the plants dry out during the planting process, or while they’re becoming established. Keep after the weeds, and pay attention to the miracles unfolding out there.
We are gardening at last!
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.