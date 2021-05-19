Sally Cunningham: Spring gardening begins with the prep work

What comes first

Always start with the soil. If you haven’t prepared the garden area or raised beds, you will be doing some of these things on your first glorious gardening days, if you have not already:

1. Uncover the soil, whether you are pulling plastic or straw off a planting bed or flat garden, so it can warm up. (I only got to this on May 12, and felt so happy I had left the beds covered in order to smother the encroaching goutweed and other nasties.)

2. In exposed soil: Dig large perennial weeds (dandelions, burdock, any spreader in the wrong place), and compost the green parts (not seeds), or bury or bag them. Rake or hoe small seedlings, and loosen up the soil surface with a garden fork. Ideally you should do this a few times before planting.

3. Assess the soil in the beds, and how many containers you plan to fill, and then order or shop for compost, potting mix or garden soil. You won’t be sorry to get more than you think you need. If you have had crop failures before, or if you are trying to grow acid-loving plants (rhododendrons, blueberries), arrange for a soil pH test from Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners. (For a large project, you may arrange for a complete soil test.)