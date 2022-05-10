Sally Cunningham: Some answers to those most-asked May gardening questions

In every garden center or nursery, and wherever gardeners gather, you will hear many of the same questions and discussions. Especially in May, people get an irresistible urge to start gardens and beautify their yards. Then come the uncertainties: What to plant, and when and where?

We’re learners all – so don’t be afraid to ask gardening questions.

Here are some most-asked questions, with answers:

When can I plant?

It depends on what. If the soil is workable, not muddy, you can transplant or plant perennials or shrubs or trees (as long as they have been acclimated to outdoor temperatures). You can plant cool-season crops such as leafy greens or broccoli. It’s mostly too soon to plant warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, beans and squash. The reason is that warm-season plants need warm soil and nights that stay above 50-something degrees. Even if they survive a late frost, they are often damaged or deformed.

How do you know which is which? Read the packets or tags on all plants. They should tell you when to plant outside. Or find an expert or use a book.

Can I leave this hanging basket (or spring container plant) outside?

This is what people ask when they buy the beautiful Mother’s Day baskets, and the answer is: No, not necessarily. It depends on what the plants are – a few do tolerate cold nights. But many of them have been growing in warmish greenhouses, and many baskets contain plants that do not thrive when they are exposed to 40-something degree nights.

But the good news is: You are probably not decorating with 30 of them, so simply bring the beautiful plant inside (to a cool room) during the evening before a suddenly cold night. Or at least put it on a porch, against the house, or under a tarp so it can retain the heat of the day.

Should I cut back the sticks on the hydrangea? Why didn’t it bloom much last year?

This is probably the most-asked garden question, and it is usually about Hydrangea macrophylla. (Big-leaf hydrangea, the kind that you buy with huge, round, mostly pink or blue flowers. Some tags claim repeat blooming or have names like ‘Endless Summer.’)

If you have brittle, obviously dead sticks, you may cut them back, but many of the dead-looking stems have buds on them and may produce your June flowers. Slow down and watch for a while. If the June blooms don’t happen, then your winter was too harsh for the old growth. But the plant will produce new growth and flowers later from all the green shoots you see at the bottom of the plant. (If it never flowers for you, then get a new cultivar, or move the plant to more sunlight, and provide more winter protection.)

If your hydrangea is the 6- or 8-foot paniculata species – a panicle hydrangea – then light spring pruning is fine but they often don’t need it. (There are many dwarf varieties of these such as ‘Little Lime’ or ‘Little Quickfire’, which are smaller versions of the above.) They are the easy hydrangeas.

How soon can I cut back the messy-looking tulips and daffodils?

Cut the flower stems off, but let the leaves continue to grow until they turn brown. They need to take in sunlight to strengthen the roots and bulb for next year. It’s good to fertilize now. Some people braid or tie up the leaves, but that really doesn’t help. Let the sunshine in.

If I only have so much time for weeding, what should I tackle first? I’m overwhelmed.

This is subjective, as we all have our ideas of what’s the worst culprit. But start.

• Garlic mustard: I start pulling this immediately. It is an ecological thug, displacing valuable native wildflowers. Once they flower, millions of seeds will follow. Do not compost them or let them lie there; bag them and discard.

• Bedstraw: Equally bad but different, this is a crunchy, spongy, clinging plant that runs rampant over everything, and I observe it having a great start this spring. Wear gloves because it makes some people itch. It pulls easily, and whole patches can be smothered. Get the little ones now because each plant grows vinelike, many feet long.

• Goutweed or Bishop’s weed: This aggressive invader was formerly sold as a ground cover because it has pretty foliage (some variegated) and fluffy white flowers. Dig the first specimens you see or you will have a colony later. For large areas smother them with heavy black plastic or other opaque material. Even for professionals who use herbicides – read the labels regarding timing and repetition – goutweed requires persistence and repetition. This same answer applies to many aggressive weeds. (My personal challenger is cinquefoil, also found in many lawns all over Buffalo.)

Where are the bees and butterflies? I don’t see them so far.

Many insect species are threatened, and populations are decreasing, largely in relation to development, spreading human population, and many garden and landscape practices and products. Avoid pesticides if you wish to support pollinators, as many succumb to the slightest toxic breeze. Maybe don’t plant a butterfly garden in a neighborhood of chemically treated lawns.

It you are in an ecologically friendly area, maybe you haven’t seen them because honey bees and other hymenoptera (bee and wasp species) require specific temperatures in order to fly. Provide wind protection for them. Also the nectar and pollen must be there. Grow many native plants and diverse varieties that offer a sequence of bloom and the right food for caterpillars through the whole season. Many so-called weeds, beginning with dandelions and violets, are among the first flowers to serve many beneficial insects. Hold off on the weeding and mowing where it’s feasible.

I hope you will see birds, insects and flowers, and enjoy the start of a wonderful season – as you make informed decisions of what to plant, and when and where.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.

