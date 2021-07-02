Sally Cunningham: Much to learn while 'garden peeping' this summer

The bones also inform the size of garden beds and plant selections. A grand oak tree in the yard calls for proportionate plantings of large shrubs in the vicinity, or great sweeps of hostas or a single species of groundcover or flowering plants, rather than tiny dots of mixed annuals. An 8-foot high white fence calls for sizeable shrubs, tall perennials and large overflowing planters. A three-story house calls for an 18-foot or wider landscape skirt, not a 2-foot strip of impatiens. Be aware of proportion, as disproportionate combinations just feel wrong.

Most gardens have a clear entrance (a gate, trellis, or path from the house or driveway) that leads you into the space and directs your viewing. A path is all-important, and often the first element planned by a landscape designer. The kind of path (wood chips, pavers, concrete, pea gravel, flagstone, grass) strongly defines the formality and style of the whole garden. The curviness or straightness of the path creates fast movement or slow strolling through a garden, and the path width determines a solo, couple, or group experience. A sculpture, bench, or fountain gains importance if a path leads to it. In the tiniest of Buffalo gardens, paths are often the way visitors move through the space to see the best angles on the gardens without doing any damage. Notice the paths and how they affect your experience.