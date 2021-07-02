Sally Cunningham: Much to learn while 'garden peeping' this summer

If you love gardens you are probably setting aside time for some free garden walks and tours on weekends this summer, including the great Garden Walk Buffalo on July 24 and 25. Or you are buying the "Tours of Open Gardens" guide so you can drive at leisure to see clusters of thrilling gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara (no admission) during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July.
Beyond the planning though, there is more to think about: What do you want to get out of garden peeping?
Quirky and memorable
If you ask most visitors what they remember about the gardens they tour in Buffalo and nearby communities, you usually hear first about the huge fire-breathing dragon, the totems and garden shed, the treehouse and bottle wall, the miniature trains, bowling ball art, painted fences and chairs, ladders, wall hangings, sculptures, and mirrors … and all the other handcrafted art and artifacts that creative people have used to make their gardens unique, personal, and unforgettable.
That is why Jim Charlier and I, when pressed to create a subtitle for our book, "Buffalo-Style Gardens" (St. Lynn’s Press), agreed on this wording:
Create a Quirky, One-of-a-Kind Private Garden with Eye-Catching Designs. That truly describes the original, now nationally famous, show gardens or tour gardens of our region. Many people leave these tours determined to add art and artifacts – some drama – to their home gardens.
What may be less obvious, and likely more important for enhancing your garden’s impact, is the design planning – the conscious decisions about line, shape, proportion, background, viewpoints and relationship to the surrounding area and buildings. Before an amazing statue is put in place, somebody has to think about what’s behind and in front of it, from where it’s viewed and how the viewer gets there.
Here are some elemental design factors to analyze as you consider why you admire some gardens more than others. Of course, the plants – and sometimes the art – are the stars of the show, but they all need a stage on which to be seen.
Immovable objects
Few gardeners ever get to draw on a blank slate. Most people acquire and live with immovable objects, and build their landscapes or gardens around them or in spite of them. These permanent things – one might call "bones" – might be trees, telephone poles, the house, shed, pool, fence, sloping bank, or the neighbor’s garage. Don’t fight them. Exploit them! Trees have priceless natural value, but they can also support beautiful vines, outdoor lighting, adorable birdhouses and hanging baskets of flowers. Utility poles host many a trumpet vine or Sweet Autumn Clematis. The neighboring fence or garage wall can be the canvas on which you paint your mural, hang window boxes or hay racks, or display your collection of birdhouses, antique glassware, hubcaps or mandalas.
The bones also inform the size of garden beds and plant selections. A grand oak tree in the yard calls for proportionate plantings of large shrubs in the vicinity, or great sweeps of hostas or a single species of groundcover or flowering plants, rather than tiny dots of mixed annuals. An 8-foot high white fence calls for sizeable shrubs, tall perennials and large overflowing planters. A three-story house calls for an 18-foot or wider landscape skirt, not a 2-foot strip of impatiens. Be aware of proportion, as disproportionate combinations just feel wrong.
Important paths
Most gardens have a clear entrance (a gate, trellis, or path from the house or driveway) that leads you into the space and directs your viewing. A path is all-important, and often the first element planned by a landscape designer. The kind of path (wood chips, pavers, concrete, pea gravel, flagstone, grass) strongly defines the formality and style of the whole garden. The curviness or straightness of the path creates fast movement or slow strolling through a garden, and the path width determines a solo, couple, or group experience. A sculpture, bench, or fountain gains importance if a path leads to it. In the tiniest of Buffalo gardens, paths are often the way visitors move through the space to see the best angles on the gardens without doing any damage. Notice the paths and how they affect your experience.
Backdrops and frames
What’s the difference between a standout flower border and a mediocre one? Often it is what is behind it. Put a stone or white picket or wrought-iron fence behind a long bed of daylilies or shrub roses, and the effect is powerful. The same planting meandering across the lawn may be lost in the field of green. Similarly, if you wish to feature a prized plant specimen or a view of the hillside yonder, use an archway or allée of trees to say,
Look – it’s something special!
Most people, including me and many fabulous gardeners, never formally studied art or architecture. But we can learn by asking ourselves questions when we see a garden. Why did she put that thing there? Is that piece of art effective because of the location? How did he make the most of the fence or the shed that came with the place? If I had the same square feet of yard space, how would I shape and fill it differently?
Hoping you go garden viewing this season, with your eyes open and your brain considering garden design.
Sally Cunningham is garden writer, lecturer and consultant.