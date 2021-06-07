Sally Cunningham: June is for choosing and planting perennials

• Make a wider bed. My first instructor on perennials (for master gardeners) was British. She suggested we design perennial borders to be 50 feet long and 8- to 10-feet wide. (That’s Wisley, not most Western New York yards.) But you can’t orchestrate a sequence of flowers and foliage in a 2-foot-wide space. Whether it’s out front in the landscape beds, an island in the yard, or a true “border” along a fence, allow 4 to 6 feet of depth in order to place plants so that some are always flowering or otherwise showing off. Many Buffalo-area gardeners fill entire yards with perennials, shrubs, annuals and bulbs, with paths among them. There is no such thing as “too wide.”

• Don’t believe what you see in the pot. More than in vegetable or annuals gardening, you cannot judge a perennial by the pot in the garden center. Read the label. Do research. Get informed help. Most perennials are small and green – not in flower – in May and June, because they flower later in the season and usually take a couple of years to reach their potential. Hundreds of great perennials never get into gardens because they don’t look like much in spring. That’s why many people never have a showy late summer/fall garden. Further, if you see a flowering perennial early in June, it may be one that blooms only early, so evaluate it for future placement.