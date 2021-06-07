Sally Cunningham: June is for choosing and planting perennials

For several years the perennial industry declared that June is perennials month, and sales surely confirmed that. But more accurately, nearly every month is perennial time in the garden – especially in the growing season but even in winter when some perennials have attractive foliage in between snowfalls.
Knowing that gardeners always follow a path of learning and discovery, I will begin with some basic concepts aimed at relative beginners.
1. The word “perennials” generally refers to herbaceous (non-woody) plants that die back in winter in Northern climates, and re-emerge in spring. But it must be said: Perennial plants re-emerge only if they didn’t die. When they die it is because they didn’t have a chance to become established (with sufficient watering and protection during their first years in place). Or the gardener put them in the wrong site. Or extreme weather conditions – drought, deluge, radical freeze/thaw periods – killed them. Usually it’s a combination of the above.
You may also think your perennials died because a few show up very late in spring, and many people plant over them, dig them up or walk on them. Balloon flowers (Platycodon), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) and the hardy begonia (Begonia grandis) are often victims of our impatience.
2. Perennials generally don’t flower all season long. If you require constant blooming, choose mostly annual plants (that complete their life cycles in one season, and tend to flower continuously, given proper care.)
You might find some true perennials in an “annuals,” department, either because (a) they are perennials in warmer places but still have value here even for a one-season show, or (b) they are truly hardy perennials here, but they mix very well with annuals in containers. (In that case, enjoy them in the container but plant them in the soil in late summer and they may come back.)
3. Gardeners choose perennials for more than the flowers. This is the key to perennial gardening: We choose the plants for more than the flowering period, which is often only two or three weeks. We value their foliage, fragrance, ecological/pollinator value or their forms. Learn about the seasonlong features of a perennial that you see flowering, to decide if it has merit as a longtime resident in your garden.
A gardener’s highest achievement may be the orchestration of a perennial border, in which the sequence of bloom, complementary plant placement and balance of textures and forms are planned.
Plan a better border
In my decades of viewing gardens, my best memory is a peak moment when I first visited the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Wisley Garden in Surrey, England. I stood at the beginning of the world-famous 420-foot-long double perennials border and felt overwhelmed. Tears in my eyes. I thought, “This is the epitome of the art of gardening.”
To make a better perennial garden, don’t try to re-create Wisley. Do follow these tips:
• Make a wider bed. My first instructor on perennials (for master gardeners) was British. She suggested we design perennial borders to be 50 feet long and 8- to 10-feet wide. (That’s Wisley, not most Western New York yards.) But you can’t orchestrate a sequence of flowers and foliage in a 2-foot-wide space. Whether it’s out front in the landscape beds, an island in the yard, or a true “border” along a fence, allow 4 to 6 feet of depth in order to place plants so that some are always flowering or otherwise showing off. Many Buffalo-area gardeners fill entire yards with perennials, shrubs, annuals and bulbs, with paths among them. There is no such thing as “too wide.”
• Don’t believe what you see in the pot. More than in vegetable or annuals gardening, you cannot judge a perennial by the pot in the garden center. Read the label. Do research. Get informed help. Most perennials are small and green – not in flower – in May and June, because they flower later in the season and usually take a couple of years to reach their potential. Hundreds of great perennials never get into gardens because they don’t look like much in spring. That’s why many people never have a showy late summer/fall garden. Further, if you see a flowering perennial early in June, it may be one that blooms only early, so evaluate it for future placement.
• Space them wisely, not by immediate appearance. Read the tags (or books) to see how wide the plant will become, and leave that much room between plants. If it looks sparse at first, plant some annual flowers between the perennials or shrubs. By year three you will be glad you did so.
How slow they grow (at first)
A popular saying among horticulturists is: “The first year they sleep. The second year they creep. The third year they leap!”
These principles may save you some years of trial and error, and even if you start well, the garden will surprise you. As in all gardening, soil quality is fundamental. Site assessment is required so you place plants where they can live. Plants thrive, live, or die 95% of the time because of the site, weather and your care – not because of pests or diseases. The wonderful news is that perennial gardening can offer learning and excitement for a lifetime. Now, go forth to the garden center, read plant tags, ask questions and continue this wonderful journey.
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.