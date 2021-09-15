Sally Cunningham: It's September. A good time to plant trees and shrubs

Right: A tree should be planted so you can see the flare or slope of the lower trunk, just above the soil level. If the actual trunk is below the ground or buried in mulch (volcano mulching), the trunk will rot and the tree will eventually die. If you have a tree already planted too deeply, you must replant it higher, or remove the soil or mulch around that trunk until you can see the beginning of the roots.

Wrong: It’s mighty upsetting to see a shrub or tree come back to the nursery dead, with the roots wrapped tightly around the root ball – and it’s still in the shape of the pot! They never had a chance to get water.

Right: When you pull the container or wrappings off the root ball, free the tangled roots. Pull them outward as gently as possible. If there’s a tight mat at the bottom, pull out some roots and cut the others if necessary. You may need to make a couple of slits down the sides of the ball. On the other hand, if the plant is young and you see only soil around the root ball, leave it alone. There’s no point in exposing fragile young roots to the air.

Wrong: If the soil is polluted or severely compacted or too rocky, sometimes you must plant above the soil level on a mound. But the problem is: The roots have no place to grow outward, and water runs off the mound.