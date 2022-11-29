Sally Cunningham: Helping trees and shrubs recover from the snowstorm and survive the next one

The November snow event of 2022 will leave a legacy of heroism and good neighborliness as well as loss and destruction. Your story will depend on where you live, your individual situation, and the vulnerability of your property and plants. From a landscape point of view, we are seeing much damage – some of it irreparable and some of it fixable (or at least avoidable for next time).

What happened?

Without citing the number of feet of snow that landed (from 2 feet to 6 or more), it is generally true that heavy snow fell quickly, bending branches to the ground and splitting upright or conical plants. Once branches were weighed, many were pinned under the snow.

Subsequent thawing made the snow more and more dense, which pulled the branches down even more firmly. Many kinds of plants can handle such bending and will return upright if things go well. (As the snow melted on the fifth day of the event, I was personally relieved to see the 15-foot branches of my precious Dawn Redwood finally reach back toward the sky, unharmed.)

Not all bent branches fared as well. Some branches were bent and pinned and eventually cracked from the pressure and the wind exacerbating the pull on them. In an ideal situation, we all would have gone outside with our brooms, early in the snowstorm, to gently brush off the branches (no whacking, no shaking) before the volume accrued. Even later, during the meltdown, we might have cautiously freed branches that were lightly weighted down. However, shaking or pulling branches out, when they are still brittle, can do more harm than good. Bending is survivable; breaking is not.

What took the worst of it?

Arborist Tom Draves (Draves Tree Service, founder of Draves Arboretum) will be repairing storm-damaged trees for years to come, as will other professional arborists throughout our region. (Unfortunately, many will have to remove trees that cannot recover.) Draves said that among ornamental landscape plants, pyramidal conifers probably incurred the worst damage. While many are beautiful specimen plants, they are not necessarily structured to handle extreme weight piled on top, pushing down the leader and other upright branches.

At Draves Arboretum, which features many hundreds of tree species, the team wound natural fiber rope (not tightly) to keep specimen pyramidal conifers intact. While burlap sacks or wraps are commonly used, in heavy snow situations they may lead to additional damage by collecting snow on top of the plant.

You will likely observe other snowstorm damage to multi-stemmed shrubs, or trees with dense canopies (thick branching). At my house, many aged lilacs were badly broken, even though I had professional pruning done in October to remove their tallest trunks. A large Smoke Tree (Cotinus coggygria) was also seriously damaged. Silver maples, Norway maples and Bradford pears – some of the overused trees that are known for breaking and dropping branches – will typically have done poorly in this region. Well-cared-for trees with open canopies and wide branching handle snowstorms best.

What to do now

Most shrub and tree damage can wait until a professional can do the work; when in doubt check for expert credentials and make an appointment. What can’t wait:

• Blow-overs: If you have a valuable tree knocked down, with half the root ball sticking up in the air, it is probably too late to fix. However, if you can tip it upright within a week or two, pack the roots with compost, and weigh that side down to avoid further desiccation – then there’s hope.

• Stripped bark: If a branch is hanging and likely to strip the bark further down, cut it off to prevent the stripping. (Rule of thumb: If bark is wounded or removed one-third or more around a trunk, it is likely fatal.) When in doubt, ask an arborist.

DIY advice

Don’t add your own limbs (or head) to the list of storm damages. Arborists and professional landscapers advise:

Don’t do anything higher than your head with a chain saw or any cutting tools.

Don’t get on a ladder carrying sharp objects, unless you are a professional.

Don’t pull or cut big fallen limbs off that have weighed down other branches. There is a powerful snap-back response that can smash anything in its wake – including you.

While you are eager to “fix” your trees and shrubs, with a few exceptions, the work can wait. You will know more and make better decisions in spring and summer, ideally with professional guidance.

This storm may have taught many of us what we should have done better, and what we can do in the future. The lessons include: (a) choosing plants that suit the site and the real, changing climate and weather patterns of WNY, (b) siting, planting, and caring for plants correctly – including when to get professional help.

I will also add a personal, philosophical point of view: If you make decisions about your landscape plants based only on how attractive they look to you, it could be a disservice. For the health of the plant, now asymmetrical or crooked, it may be preferable to leave it that way (rather than pruning it heavily to look balanced) so that the future foliage can help the plant recover. Natural healing takes time.

And, for the good of the ecosystem – all the animals (birds, insects, other wildlife) that use the plant – looks aren’t everything.

Best of luck to you and your landscape plants for a full recovery.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.

Looking for a few holiday gift ideas for homeowners and gardeners? Sally Cunningham offers the following:

Especially new landscape owners or caretakers need to learn proper pruning. Find them a book or a pruning class. Choose a high-quality tool that they may not afford for themselves. Cheap tools hurt people as well as plants. Every homeowner should own excellent bypass pruners, a lopper and a pruning saw, to start.

Fine brand names include Felco, Corona and Fiskar, among others, depending on the kind of pruning and the person’s abilities. Do the research. The users and their woody plants will thank you for years to come.

– Sally Cunningham