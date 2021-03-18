Pruning tips: Some dos and don'ts before you head out to the garden

• Do not leave stubs in the middle of branches. Stubs are an open wound, inviting rot and insects.

The dos

There should always be a reason to make a cut, and if you do not have a reason it is likely an unnecessary or undesirable cut.

These are the reasons to prune:

• Undo the damage. Winter weather breaks things. The wind, weight of ice or snow, the snowplow, severe or sudden freezing, heaving from frozen ground, animals chewing, or salt – all of these can cause branch dieback or breakage, or root damage. If you wonder why your plant is stressed, most of the time the causes are environmental or maintenance flaws, rather than some insect or disease. (Insects and diseases prey upon already stressed plants.)

What damage? If you see cracked or broken branches, or branches stripping the bark, cut the broken parts off. (See where to cut, below.) If you see overall bent or crushed-looking shrubs, and don’t know what to do – give it time. Many plants look awful now and will surprise you with their regrowth in spring. Or at least it will be clear later on what exactly is damaged and which parts or whole plants are dead.