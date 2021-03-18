Pruning tips: Some dos and don'ts before you head out to the garden

March is pruning time, mostly. Pruning some shrubs and trees is important. It is also a task that causes great anxiety among beginners, and where most mistakes are made. Yet it is something you can learn. Pruning – correctly or badly – greatly affects plant health, flowering and fruit production, and the beauty of the landscape.
In my opinion most landscape failures are the result of three things: poor soil care, poor watering practices and poor pruning.
To prune or not to prune
The don’ts
Before you march out there with pruning shears, loppers, or saws, here is what NOT to do:
• Do not prune plants that bloom in spring, such as lilacs and forsythias, or you won’t see the flowers. Their buds are already formed. Prune those after they have flowered. This includes the kind of hydrangeas (big-leaf types such as "Endless Summer") that are supposed to bloom in June and rebloom later.
• Do not give every shrub a “haircut” and think it is good spring maintenance. If you think of this job as cutting them all back or clipping the shrubs, you are likely doing it wrong.
• Do not treat evergreens with needles the same as deciduous (leaf-shedding) plants or broad-leaved evergreens such as rhododendrons and hollies. Evergreens have different rules, a class for another time.
• Do not leave stubs in the middle of branches. Stubs are an open wound, inviting rot and insects.
The dos
There should always be a reason to make a cut, and if you do not have a reason it is likely an unnecessary or undesirable cut.
These are the reasons to prune:
• Undo the damage. Winter weather breaks things. The wind, weight of ice or snow, the snowplow, severe or sudden freezing, heaving from frozen ground, animals chewing, or salt – all of these can cause branch dieback or breakage, or root damage. If you wonder why your plant is stressed, most of the time the causes are environmental or maintenance flaws, rather than some insect or disease. (Insects and diseases prey upon already stressed plants.)
What damage? If you see cracked or broken branches, or branches stripping the bark, cut the broken parts off. (See where to cut, below.) If you see overall bent or crushed-looking shrubs, and don’t know what to do – give it time. Many plants look awful now and will surprise you with their regrowth in spring. Or at least it will be clear later on what exactly is damaged and which parts or whole plants are dead.
Why prune now? For several reasons it is ideal to prune before buds break open and leaves pop out: The plant hasn’t wasted energy producing new growth yet (that you’ll cut), and it’s ready for your guidance. You can see the shape of the plant without leaves. The plant has lots of time to make up for what is lost. Pruning at some other times of year is counterproductive.
• Direct the growth; influence the shape. A pruning cut stimulates a response. When and where you cut instructs the plant to do something.
If you cut a shrub or small tree branch just above another branch or bud, the plant will put its energy into the remaining branch or bud. If you would like a V-shaped shrub to have a graceful shape, with branches growing upward and outward, then make cuts just above branches or buds going outward. If you cut above buds or branches pointing inward, you will have a crowded shrub. A correct cut stimulates the growth hormones.
If you flat-top or overall trim a shrub (with hedge clippers or chainsaws), every little cut will produce new growth, the result being a plant with only outside or top growth – a flat-top haircut in effect. (The sun never breaks through the thick top growth so you’ll see sticks on the bottom and green on top.) It is very upsetting for horticulturists to see a forsythia or viburnum buzz-cut so that the beautiful, graceful shape and natural flowering are destroyed. Many shrubs – such as ninebarks, large spiraeas, mock orange, and serviceberries – rarely need any pruning except for breakage.
• Prune for shape or size. This is where mistakes are made. Basically, if you routinely have to cut back a landscape shrub because it gets too big, then probably it was planted in the wrong place. We can’t necessarily blame the original gardener, though. Just a few decades ago, homeowners and even landscapers had a limited choice of landscape shrubs, so inevitably the yew, juniper, holly or boxwood grew past the window and needed cutting back. Now we have hundreds of species and cultivars that will not outgrow their locations. However, if a beautiful plant just has a few branches that are too tall or wide, then just cut off the offending limb – correctly.
Some smaller shrubs do warrant general clipping if the design requires a rounded, pointed or hedge shape. (In the extreme, this is how topiaries are made.) Typically, yews (taxus) and boxwoods are clipped for shapes, because they grow back so well, even when cuts go into dead wood. Some deciduous shrubs with small leaves and flowers, such as little spiraeas and weigelas, respond well to clipping into shape if it’s your preference.
Final tips
This is a short article to cover a large topic, but these principles will get you started. Find a good pruning book, real class or online instruction (from an .edu source such as Cooperative Extensions). You need not be afraid of some mistakes, as plants usually forgive us and bounce back from our trials.
One caution: Pruning is mesmerizing or addictive – so learn to stop. Keep stepping back to see what you are doing and think why you are cutting, and observe the results next year. Less pruning is better.
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.