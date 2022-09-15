Proud of your home? Let us show it off. (It doesn't have to be perfect!)

One of the most popular features in The Buffalo News Home & Style section through the years has been the Home of the Month, which showcases a local home and the people who live there.

We have visited lofts, farmhouses, suburban homes, urban homes, a penthouse apartment and more.

With a new season upon us, it's time to remind readers about the home feature (which was mostly discontinued during the pandemic).

Our Home of the Month appears online – along with a collection of photos by a News staff photographer – as well as in the print edition of Sunday Home & Style.

Because we know that people enjoy seeing other people's homes, several years ago we launched another feature that appears online only – the Home of the Week.

The Buffalo News continues to look for local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in the weekly feature at BuffaloNews.com. The residence also could be selected as a Home of the Month.

Here’s what to do if you’re interested in the Home of the Week digital feature: Tell us about your home in about 150 words and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals please) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name, the city or town where you live and a phone number.

We will contact those chosen to be featured on BuffaloNews.com. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address or phone number.

Single-family homes, condominiums, fixer-uppers, cabins, cottages, lofts and apartments are eligible. For the digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted. If your home is chosen as a future Home of the Month, The News will visit your home for an interview and photo shoot.

We welcome responses from single people and couples, young parents and empty-nesters, multigenerational households and downsizers.

Photos of your outdoor spaces are welcome, too, even during the fall and winter months.

If you have questions or problems submitting photos, please email smartin@buffnews.com.